Interview: Jonathan Roxmouth returns home to Montecasino’s Teatro

Jonathan Roxmouth is returning home to Johannesburg for a limited season at Montecasino’s Teatro with his latest show, MY FAVOURITE BROADWAY, presented by Howard Events. Roxmouth has handpicked his favourite Broadway songs and will be performing them alongside the Egoli Symphonic Orchestra.

To find out more about what an incredible experience this promises to be, we chatted to the man himself.

BWW: Welcome back to South Africa! Are you excited to be back, performing for a home crowd?

JR: I am more than excited - I am thrilled to be home. I always appreciated our local audiences but travelling and performing all over the world has only strengthened that appreciation. It has been something I have dreamed about for quite some time.

BWW: MY FAVOURITE BROADWAY is billed as a selection of your personal biggest hits – can you give us a rundown of what that looks like and how you went about choosing which songs to perform?

JR: It’s pretty straightforward - despite the glitz and pizazz. The Teatro is where I have performed almost all of the big musicals I have been part of. From Beauty and the Beast in 2008 to Phantom in 2012 all the way up to Evita in 2017, it was always the home of the musicals. I now take all the songs I loved singing and have added songs I haven’t sung yet and THAT is the programme for the evening. It’s personal but very much the songs audiences loved back then and now.

BWW: You’ll be performing with the Egoli Symphonic Orchestra which features 32 musicians and instruments. That must be quite the incredible experience.

JR: It is the greatest thrill because you sing differently when there is an orchestra behind you. They make you better and push you to be more musical than usual. You hear things you don’t always hear and the sound you can fly on is exceptional.

BWW: You have been lucky enough to perform in some of the biggest and most well-loved musicals. I know this is a bit of a “Sophie’s Choice” question, but which one is your favourite and why?

JR: Phantom will always hold a special place in my heart because it was the gateway that divided my life in the theatre into before and after. I met the most wonderful people on and offstage and it has helped me see the world.

BWW: You’ve also travelled and performed all over the world – where is your favourite place to perform (aside from South Africa, obviously)?

JR: I was really moved by the audiences in Mumbai, India recently. They were warm, receptive and so generous to us as visitors. I loved seeing a lot of people watch Phantom for the first time. Every night was magical and deeply gratifying because they responded in the way I imagine people in 1986 responded when they saw Phantom for the first time - especially because they didn’t know how it ended. Snot en trane!

BWW: And a last question to bring things back to MY FAVOURITE BROADWAY – which part of the performance are you most looking forward to?

JR: The beginning of Act 2 is something I have wanted to do ever since I began playing the piano. It is a tremendous realisation of a dream I have had for years. That’s all I can say…

All the best with the run! And we are so glad to have you back in SA, performing on our stages.

MY FAVOURITE BROADWAY runs over two consecutive weekends: Friday, 25 July to Sunday, 27 July and Friday, 01 August to Sunday, 03 August 2025. Tickets on sale at Webtickets.co.za.

Photo credit: Jaco Bothma

