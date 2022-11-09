International Music Superstars CeCe Peniston and Crystal Waters Head To Cape Town This Month

Dance Music Divas, Cece Peniston and Crystal Waters are coming to Cape Town and bringing the 90s with them.

The duo, based in the United States, are heading to Africa for a tour which includes Cape Town on Saturday, November 26 at the Grand Arena at GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World.

They will then move on to the Durban Exhibition Centre on Friday 2 December and Gaborone, Botswana on Saturday 3 December.

The pair responsible for iconic hits such as Gypsy Woman and We Got A Love Thing, respectively, are still incredibly popular with Cape Town audiences frequently getting airtime on popular radio stations around the city and filling dance floors in nightclubs.

Their music is timeless and the both still regularly perform in their home country of the USA as well as Europe.

Crystal Waters hails from New York and is best known for her 1990s dance music hits Gypsy Woman, 100% Pure Love and Destination Calibre from 2007 - which all became Top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 dance charts.

Former beauty queen, Cece Peniston hails from Arizona and has scored five No1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 dance charts with her songs such as Finally and We Got A Love Thing.

According to concert promoters James Theunissen and Roland Hendricks, local audiences can expect "the biggest 90's old school party post COVID-19".

"The show fully celebrates this extraordinary era of Dance and House music by giving the audience an authentic and original sound and feel to these artists' music as they know it from that era. I know SA audiences will undoubtedly sing along to the song as they originally know it from playing on the radio or dancing to it in the clubs back in the 90's," said Hendricks.

The duo will be supported by local musos including R&B crooner Fagrie Isaacs who gained notoriety for his incredible Luther Vandross covers, chart topping singer/songwriter Garth Taylor and Ramaine Barreiro-Lloyd, affectionately known as South Africa's answer to Tina Turner.

Cape Town audiences are invited to put on their dancing shoes and get ready for a nostalgic trip down memory lane with these incredibly talented artists.

Tickets for this nostalgic concert experience can be purchased via Computicket at www.computicket.com or via Checkers and Shoprite retail stores countrywide from R250-R425 each.

For the direct ticket purchase link, click here:

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2208290®id=157&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftickets.computicket.com%2Fevent%2Fi_love_90_s_dance_music%2F7202012%2F7202016%2F100090?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1