Final Extension Announced For STATEMENTS AFTER AN ARREST UNDER THE IMMORALITY ACT At Fugard Studio

Athol Fugard's powerful, classic play, STATEMENTS AFTER AN ARREST UNDER THE IMMORALITY ACT has been extended due to the phenomenal response the production has received. It will now be performed Wednesday to Saturdays at The Fugard Studio Theatre until 26 October.

Presented by Eric Abraham and The Fugard Theatre in partnership with the Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees, this compelling new co-production directed by Greg Karvellas has been receiving five star, rapturous reviews. Following its debut at the KKNK earlier this year, it was nominated for five Kanna Awards.

Marlo Minnaar (7de Laan, Santa Gamka, Sara Se Geheim, Boland Moorde) is gripping as Errol Philander, with Liezl de Kock (Piet se Optelgoed, Crazy in Love, Pictures of You, African Gothic) equally captivating as Frieda Joubert.

This year marked the 25thanniversary of the KKNK and Kunste Onbeperk, which presents the Festival, and that recently awarded Athol Fugard with its Kunste Onbeperk Lifetime Achievement Award for Theatre.

Written in 1972, STATEMENTS AFTER AN ARREST UNDER THE IMMORALITY ACT is set in apartheid South Africa, where relationships across the colour bar were a criminal offence. Two lovers - a coloured man and white woman meet secretly in the library where the woman works to make love and share their hopes and fears. A neighbour reports them to the police who secretly photograph them from the informant's backyard and eventually break in and arrest the couple under the then inhuman and universally pilloried Immorality Act. The play is a compelling and deeply moving love story in which the physically and emotionally naked lovers expose not only their bodies but also their deepest longings for personal and emotional freedom.

STATEMENTS AFTER AN ARREST UNDER THE IMMORALITY ACT is written by Athol Fugard and directed by Greg Karvellas. Set Design and Lighting Design is by Wolf Britz, Soundscape is by Charl-Johan Lingenfelder and Sound Design is by Charl-Johan Lingenfelder and David Classen.

There is an age advisory of 16 years (there is full nudity throughout).

STATEMENTS AFTER AN ARREST UNDER THE IMMORALITY ACT will be performed in The Fugard Studio Theatre until 26 October on Wednesdays to Saturdays at 8pm with a Saturday matinee at 3pm.

Tickets from R160 to R220 can be booked through The Fugard Theatre box office on 021 461 4554 or through The Fugard Theatre's website at www.thefugard.com

There is a 20% discount available for the Friends of The Fugard members for certain performances and seating. These discounted tickets can be booked through the Fugard Theatre box office. Are you not yet a Friends of the Fugard member? Sign up now at the box office or online for priority booking and great specials!

Please note: Latecomers will not be admitted after the start of the performance. There are loud sound effects within the performance. Access to The Studio Theatre is via two flights of stairs, if assistance is required kindly enquire at the box office.

Visit the cosy ground-floor bar for a before and after show drink and delicious snacks and home made pizzas. If the weather plays along, enjoy the panoramic city views from The Fugard Theatre's fantastic rooftop bar. There is secure parking for a small fee directly opposite The Fugard Theatre in Harrington Square.





