EFFENS ANDERS Starring Aletta Francina de Kock Comes to The Drama Factory

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Aletta Francina de Kock will bring her stand-up comedy show Effens Anders to The Drama Factory for one night only on Wednesday, August 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Known for her razor-sharp humor, natural storytelling flair, and unique way of seeing the world, Aletta delivers a comedic and honest look at her life—filled with the funny, the awkward, and the downright bizarre.

Audiences can expect her trademark blend of bold punchlines, quirky perspectives, and warm connection, plus the kind of unexpected stories that prove nothing is ever entirely “normal” when Aletta’s involved. The show, performed in Afrikaans, also promises to showcase what she calls “the most beautiful calves in the country.”

Performance Schedule & Tickets

Wednesday, August 27 at 7:30 p.m. – R220

Venue: The Drama Factory, 10 Comprop Sq, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park, Strand, Western Cape, South Africa.

Tickets are available online at thedramafactory.co.za or directly via the show’s booking page.

Creative Team: Writer/Comedian – Aletta Francina de Kock; Stage Manager/Producer – Jeandré.