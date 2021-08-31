Dr Thokozani Mhlambi Will Showcase A Program Of Musical Heritage This September At The Baxter Theatre

After his stint of performing in France over the past two years, revered South African composer and cellist Dr Thokozani Mhlambi kicks off a homecoming tour in Cape Town next month - presenting his new material created in Paris as well as some of the favourites from his debut album.

The 35-year-old KwaZulu-Natal composer and cultural thinker is set to perform at the Baxter Theatre on 18 September, at the Baxter Garden, with his Homecoming Tour concert.

"I'm really excited because Baxter Theatre has established a Garden venue, which is in keeping with the times, in terms of health protocols. Performing in an outdoor setting has a different kind of communication with your audience than a traditional theatre venue," says Mhlambi.

The concert takes as an inspiration Heritage Month, and the diversity of our cultural influences. It will open with a solemn dedication to early African composers (the likes of Enoch Sontonga, John Knox Bokwe, to mention a few), and then will be followed by further live acts. Culminating with a meditative set played by Mhlambi, which will reflect the influences he came across: there are traces of Arab influence from interacting with Oud players on the streets of Paris, some Kora-sounding reflections from links with immigrants, roaming musical griots, from Mali.

"Heritage Month is an important time for bringing people together. The global pandemic has really redefined our own understanding of togetherness. Music however continues to play an important role in promoting diversity of languages (especially African languages) and lifestyles that must define an era. By these lifestyles I mean those conscious choices we make that mark our time as different to that of the Sophiatown cultural movement, or District Six back in the days. We must find the question of our time. This question becomes what our art then tries to unravel, in its multiplicity of shapes and forms," explains Mhlambi.

Firmly intact is a Zulu aura in the collection of works, arising out of Mhlambi's firm cultural footing, as a KwaZulu-Natal born artist. He says that Mother City fans are "in for a treat"

"This concert is unique in terms of the diversity of energies it brings together. Some coming from my global travels, others which are brought by the various contributors. I like the fact that audiences in Cape Town are very open-minded, they don't come with the expectation of seeing the same. As a result it always gives me a challenge in terms of what I bring forward."

Mhlambi is joined on stage by friends, some of South Africa's most vibrant artists. Mhlambi is set to feature Cape Town-based dancer/choreographer, Theo Kolisile Ndindwa, jazz pianist Lonwabo Mafani and AfroFuturistic Soul singer, Kitso Seti - cooking up an afro-international melting pot in this Heritage event.

Tickets for Homecoming Tour can be purchased via www.webtickets.co.za, and are R100 each (R50 for students and pensioners). You may also book tickets directly from the Baxter Theatre via 0861 915 800 or http://www.baxter.co.za.

Direct booking link for tickets: https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/Event.aspx?itemid=1507938063