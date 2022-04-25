'Dominoes - Best Of Dire Straits, Pink Floyd & Mel Botes Unplugged' Comes to The Drama Factory in May

For the past ten years Mel Botes has entertained audiences all over the country with his critically-acclaimed musical performance, "Crazy Diamond - A Tribute to Pink Floyd". Audiences and critics agreed that he mastered the complexity and density of the Floyd in a way that none of the other tributeshows have achieved.

He then followed this with "David's Confession - About Time, Chapter II" and "Flight of Bird" - two original projects that were relaunched, featuring various acclaimed musicians on stage with him.

In 2012 and 2013 he presented the next chapter in this remarkable series of stage productions with the long awaited "Sultans of Swing - A Tribute to Dire Straits" and "Dark Side of the Moon - chapter 2" in his series of Pink Floyd tribute shows, featuring the same pinpoint accuracy in his playing and the same delightful Botes' touch.

"DOMINOES" promises everything audiences have come to expect from the virtuoso and features the best of his PINK FLOYD, DIRE STRAITS &MEL BOTES' acoustic repertoire - a combination of the 3 theatre productions in one!

This gives Mel the opportunity to showcase his original work together with that of two of the most successful rock bands of all time.

Mel Botes will be joined on stage by the inimitable Simon Orange, a renowned and highly respected keyboard player, voice over artist and singer-songwriter, who has worked with some of South Africa's top live acts. He's been performing with the legendary Blues Broers for 25 years and he's recorded keyboards for English and Afrikaans artists.

