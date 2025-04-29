Dane Hurst Named Artistic Director Of Joburg Ballet

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



South African-born director and choreographer Dane Hurst has been named Artistic Director of Joburg Ballet. Speaking at a function in Johannesburg on Wednesday evening, the announcement of Hurst's appointment was made by Joburg Ballet Board Chairperson, Melanie de Nysschen.

Hurst, who has been serving as the ballet company's Interim Artistic Director since January, will continue in that capacity until the end of June when he takes up his new permanent appointment. From July to December this year he will commute between Johannesburg and London and from January 2026 will be permanently based in Johannesburg.

In her announcement, Melanie de Nysschen outlined criteria used by global executive search company Stanton Chase in identifying candidates best aligned with Joburg Ballet's needs. Among other criteria these included overseeing productions, dancer development, mentoring and training, collaborating with regional and international partners, developing and implementing a progressive artistic vision, balancing classical tradition, contemporary and new South African/African works, strong connections in global dance and ballet and the capacity to execute creative work within limited financial resources.

In the selection process over 137 candidates were initially identified, 51 of whom were selected for closer consideration before a list of 22 applicants representing 13 nationalities were selected for final evaluation.

Responding to the announcement of his appointment, Dane Hurst said: “Returning to South Africa to contribute to the arts in this capacity is an honour and a privilege. I am inspired by the extraordinary talent within the company and its school and look forward to collaborating with the Joburg Ballet team to build on its rich legacy. Together, we will continue to elevate the company, engage with the community, and celebrate the power of dance to inspire, connect, and transform lives.”

Born in South Africa, Dane Hurst received a Nelson Mandela/Linbury Trust and Oppenheimer Memorial Trust scholarship, joining the Rambert School in London in 2003. He has travelled extensively, performing to acclaim with, among other UK companies, Rambert, Phoenix Dance Theatre, National Dance Company of Wales and Company Wayne McGregor. He has served as Artistic Director to Phoenix Dance Theatre in the UK and Jazzart Dance Theatre in SA. He currently lives between London and SA, recently teaching at the Royal Ballet School and serving as Artistic Consultant to Cape Town City Ballet.

As a choreographer Dane Hurst has received UK commissions from Rambert, Phoenix, Opera North, The Place, Barbican, Dulwich Picture Gallery, Whitechapel Art Gallery, and in SA from the South African National Dance Trust, Jazzart Dance Theatre and most recently, Joburg Ballet, creating Resonance for the company's DreamScapes.

He holds an MA Choreography with Central School of Ballet from University of Kent. In 2016 he founded the Moving Assembly Project to use dance to inspire young people, creating a cross-cultural bridge between SA and the UK.

Dane Hurst was appointed Artistic Director to Phoenix Dance Theatre in 2020, curating the 40 Years of Phoenix mixed bill and gala programmes. He joined Jazzart Dance Theatre as Artistic Director in April 2022 and was guest Artistic Director for The Royal Ballet's Chance To Dance Connect in 2023. His production, Requiem: Journeys of the Soul in collaboration with Phoenix Dance Theatre, Opera North, Cape Town Opera, Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra and Jazzart Dance Theatre premiered in Leeds in May and in Cape Town in October 2023.

Dane Hurst's initial project with Joburg Ballet in his Interim Artistic Director capacity has been curating the critically acclaimed DreamScapes, the company's first production of 2025. Following an applauded season at the Roodepoort Theatre in March and April, DreamScapes will be performed in Sasolburg and Dane's hometown of Gqeberha in May.

