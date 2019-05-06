DIRT Comes to The Drama Factory

Internationally acknowledged South African hit coming to Somerset West's Drama Factory. James Cairns stars in Nick Warren's one-man hit, 'Dirt'. Having gone their separate ways for almost a year, the poker club are back together to bury their mutual friend. On a journey from Johannesburg to Cape Town the trio trade insinuations, insults, and injuries as they try to dig up the past and bury the present. Driving high-speed through some painful, poignant and often hilarious territory, they arrive at the graveside with some serious injuries and some surprising insights about the nature of male friendship.

Performer: JAMES CAIRNS Named on of the Mail & Guardians top young South Africans, James Cairns has performed and written nationally and internationally for both stage, film and television. His short story Ossewa Mulaudzi has been translated into three languages. His performance work over the years has included South African classics (Pale Natives), Shakespeare (Hamlet and A Comedy of Errors), international festival hits (The Three Little Pigs, Dirt, El Blanco), mask work (The Snow Goose), soapies (Rhythm City), action (Strikeback, Donkerland), period work (Sie Weiss Alles) amongst others. He is generally cast in comedic roles and brings a sensitivity and inner life to them that has impressed audiences and reviewers alike. His comedy improv work with Jittery Citizens and Shakespeare improv with The Framework are also well loved by audiences. James is a popular fringe artist at the National Arts Festival and his theatre work has also been seen in Australia, the UK and the Netherlands.

Director: JENINE COLLOCOTT Named one of Cosmopolitan magazine's fun fearless females, Jenine is the Artistic Director of Contagious Theatre. She studied theatre creation under master pedagogue Giovanni Fusetti at his school Helikos in Florence, Italy. Her production Making Mandela won the 2016 Naledi for Best Youth Production and was most recently selected as part of the Assitej World Congress Main Programme. Much of her work has travelled internationally, namely Dirt (Official selection Fringe World, Perth and the Brighton Festival); Sunday Morning (Official selection Edinburgh Festival); A Day in the Desert (Sold out tour in California). Jenine is an acclaimed director and designer and has been nominated for a number of awards, namely; best director and lighting designer for Sunday Morning at the Naledi Theatre Awards; Best design and director for The Snow Goose at the Fleur du Caps and the Naledi awards respectively; The Handspring Puppet Company Award for best design for High Diving. She has won Ovation Awards for High Diving, A Day in the Desert and Making Mandela.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/Cont1901





