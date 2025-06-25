Comedy Duo Conrad Koch And Chester Missing to Kick Off New Tour In Johannesburg This July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



South Africa's most irreverent puppet and his dangerously clever handler are back. Comedy duo Conrad Koch and Chester Missing kick off their national tour of Puppet Power in Johannesburg with a four-night run at the Pieter Toerien Theatre at Montecasino from 10-13 July 2025 - and they're bringing a fresh cast of characters, global satire, and unapologetic silliness to the stage.

From award-winning political ventriloquist Conrad Koch comes a show that's both wildly funny and sneakily sharp. Puppet Power leans into the madness of modern times, where serious global issues are reduced to TikTok clips and memes - and where, as Koch puts it, "puppets rule supreme."

"This show is 99% silliness with a dash of satirical truth," says Koch. "We're all puppets in some way - in our marriages, at work, and definitely in politics. Chester Missing is just frustrated at being kept in a suitcase. For him, Puppet Power is an idea whose time has finally come."

Audiences can expect all-new characters alongside fan favourites such as Hilton, the ostrich who likes to party, DJ Hoodie the puppet who actually DJs, MR Dixon the high school teacher, and Gunter the German mosquito.

Joining Chester Missing are Gordon Ratsy - a celebrity chef and literal rat - and an actual talking dinosaur animated by a brave audience member. Koch's signature social commentary is as sharp as ever, touching on topics from Elon Musk's X obsession and global politics to life jackets on FlySafair flights and calling traffic lights "robots."

But make no mistake: Puppet Power is first and foremost a comedy show. "People are hungry for laughter," Koch says. "We've all been through so much. This show leans into joy and absurdity, with a touch of commentary for those who want it."

The Puppet Power tour launches in Johannesburg before heading across the country, with confirmed stops including Cape Town (Observatory and Strand), Makhanda (National Arts Festival), George, Prince Albert, Noordhoek, Durban, Howick, East London, St Francis Bay, and Gqeberha, where it will play at The Marine on 3 October.

"We're especially excited to return to Montecasino," Koch adds. "It's always a highlight, with an incredible audience energy."

Even Chester had something to say: "Thank you for asking - finally! Conrad is a hack who rode my career to fame. This show is about me. I'm the funny one!"

Conrad Koch - Mini Bio

Conrad Koch is one of South Africa's most celebrated comedians and satirists, best known for his razor-sharp wit and mastery of ventriloquism. With a Master's degree in social anthropology, he blends academic insight with outrageous humour - often through the voice of his most famous creation, Chester Missing. His work has earned him international acclaim, including appearances on Comedy Central, CNN, and the BBC, as well as multiple South African comedy awards. Through satire, silliness, and talking puppets, Koch explores serious topics with disarming honesty and hilarious impact.

​Puppet Power National Tour Dates - 2025

Cape Town

Ground Culture, Observatory

11 & 12 June 2025

Makhanda

National Arts Festival

28 June - 5 July 2025

Johannesburg

Pieter Toerien Theatre, Montecasino

10-13 July 2025

Cape Town (Strand)

The Drama Factory

24-25 July 2025

George

George Arts Theatre

8 August 2025

Prince Albert

The Showroom Theatre

9 August 2025

Noordhoek

Café Roux

15 August 2025

Durban

Rhumbelow Durban Umbilo

12 - 14 September 2025

Rhumbelow Northlands

19 - 20 September 2025

Howick

The Old Mushroom Farm

11 September 2025

East London

Legends Exclusive Venue

2 October 2025

Gqeberha

Southern Sun, The Marine

3 October 2025

St Francis Bay

St Francis Bay Bewing Company

5 October 2025

Comments