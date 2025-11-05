Comedian Stuart Taylor Comes to Cape Town and Johannesburg This November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stuart Taylor has been making waves with his new Learner Husband Podcast, a hit with fans who tune in for candid, hilarious conversations about everything between "I do" and "What did I do?" Now, audiences can catch him in real life on stage with his latest stand-up masterpiece, Odd Man Out, this November.

Fans in Cape Town can see Taylor from 13 to 15 November 2025 at the Concert Hall, Baxter Theatre Centre, while Johannesburg audiences can enjoy the show from 18 to 23 November 2025 at Theatre on the Square in Sandton. Tickets range from R180 to R200, depending on the venue.

Known for his razor-sharp wit and storytelling style, Taylor's newest show takes an honest and hilarious look at what it means to be a little out of place and why being the oddball is often where the comedy lives.

"Odd Man Out sums up my life perfectly," Taylor says. "I've always been that guy who doesn't quite fit in, like a vegan at a braai. Shows like Learner Husband and Techni-Coloured tried to make sense of it, but none of us really have it figured out. That is where the magic and the comedy lives."

In Odd Man Out, Taylor proves that life as a suburban comedian in his 40s is one big punchline he did not sign up for. From awkward teenage years as a magic-obsessed misfit, when the audience sometimes disappeared, to navigating middle age in a gym full of fitness fanatics, Taylor shares every hilariously awkward stage of life.

Add to that the chaos of parenting two teenage boys at rah-rah schools and attempting to pass as a functional "learner husband," and audiences are guaranteed nonstop, relatable laughs.

Fresh from winning an Ovation Award at the 2024 National Arts Festival in Makhanda, Odd Man Out continues to earn praise. In its review of the show, Cue (June 2025) described it as "a delightfully uncomfortable mirror held up to the suburban middle-aged experience... both cringe-worthy and comedy gold." The review also celebrated Taylor's "masterful ability to transform personal awkwardness into collective laughter" and called Odd Man Out "comfort food comedy at its finest, served with a side of genuine insight."

Taylor's comedy hits the mark every time, whether he is navigating gym culture, family holidays gone wrong, or the joys of a failing metabolism.

"This is comedy straight from real life," he adds. "People think their awkward moments are unique, but we are all the same kind of weird. I am just the guy saying it out loud."

New Venture: The Learner Husband Podcast

To complement the show, Taylor has launched The Learner Husband Podcast, exploring everything between "I do" and "What did I do?" with comedians, creators, and big personalities who keep it honest, funny, and relatable. The podcast offers fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the life of a "learner husband" and ties perfectly into the themes of Odd Man Out, making it a must-follow for anyone who enjoys Taylor's humour and candid observations.

Cape Town Show Details

Title: Odd Man Out by Stuart Taylor

Dates: 13 - 15 November 2025

Venue: Concert Hall, Baxter Theatre Centre

Tickets: R180 - R200

Bookings: http://baxter.uct.ac.za/whats-events

Age Restriction: PG13

Johannesburg Show Details

Title: Odd Man Out by Stuart Taylor

Dates: 18 - 23 November 2025

Venue: Theatre on the Square, Sandton

Tickets: R180 - R200

Bookings: http://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/event.aspx?itemid=1557114951

Age Restriction: PG13

About Stuart Taylor

With over two decades in entertainment, Stuart Taylor is one of South Africa's most respected comedians. A Stellenbosch University science graduate turned full-time entertainer, he first rose to national prominence as the host of SABC3's Going Nowhere Slowly.

Taylor has headlined major comedy festivals locally and abroad, including Edinburgh Fringe, Montreux, Berlin International, and the New Zealand Comedy Festival. He has written and performed in 16 solo shows, including Learner Husband, Money's Too Tight to Mention, and Techni-Coloured. His bestselling book Learner Husband (2013) brought his comedic insights on marriage to the page.

He is the founder of Taylor Made Productions, a content and live event company known for sharp, authentic entertainment. His Learner Husband Podcast has already become a hit with listeners, bringing the humour and relatability of his live shows to fans who want more insight into modern marriage, parenting, and everyday awkward moments.

Taylor also serves as Festival Director of the Laugh Africa Comedy Festival, which celebrates and promotes South African comedy talent, further cementing his role as a key figure in the local entertainment industry.