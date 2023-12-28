Cape Town Philharmonic Reveals Lineup of Summer 2024 Concerts

Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra has announced its lineup of summer 2024 concerts. The lineup kicks off this January. Learn more about the shows below!

FOM BENEFIT CONCERT: A TCHAIKOVSKY CELEBRATION

January 11, 2024

Cape Town City Hall 19:30

Conductor Bernhard Gueller

Soloist Olga Kern (piano)

Waltz from Eugene Onegin

Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor, Op. 23

Symphony No 4 in F minor, Op. 36

The one and only Olga Kern returns to Cape Town to perform Tchaikovsky in this FOM Benefit gala, while Bernhard Gueller, principal guest conductor of the CPO directs two more iconic works.

RISING STARS 1

January 18, 2024

Cape Town City Hall 19:30

Conductor Jonathan Lo

Soloist Miclen LaiPang (violin)

Mozart Don Giovanni Overture

Barber Violin Concerto

Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade

After captivating audiences when he conducted the ballet Romeo and Juliet in the city, bringing back Jonathan Lo was a given. The brilliant young Miclen LaiPang finally comes to Cape Town following a Covid-era postponement.

RISING STARS 2

January 25, 2024

Cape Town City Hall 19:30

Conductor Jonathan Lo

Soloist Luka Coetzee (cello)

Glinka Ruslan & Ludmilla Overture

Prokofiev Sinfonia Concertante

Rachmaninov Symphonic Dances

Hong-Kong born Briton Jonathan Lo holds many positions around the world; cellist Luka Coetzee has already won many prestigious competitions.