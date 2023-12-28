Cape Town Philharmonic Reveals Lineup of Summer 2024 Concerts

The lineup kicks off this January.
Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra has announced its lineup of summer 2024 concerts. The lineup kicks off this January. Learn more about the shows below!
January 11, 2024
Cape Town City Hall 19:30
Conductor Bernhard Gueller
Soloist Olga Kern (piano)
Waltz from Eugene Onegin
Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor, Op. 23
Symphony No 4 in F minor, Op. 36
The one and only Olga Kern returns to Cape Town to perform Tchaikovsky in this FOM Benefit gala, while Bernhard Gueller, principal guest conductor of the CPO directs two more iconic works.
January 18, 2024
Cape Town City Hall 19:30
Conductor Jonathan Lo
Soloist Miclen LaiPang (violin)
Mozart Don Giovanni Overture
Barber Violin Concerto
Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade
After captivating audiences when he conducted the ballet Romeo and Juliet in the city, bringing back Jonathan Lo was a given. The brilliant young Miclen LaiPang finally comes to Cape Town following a Covid-era postponement.
January 25, 2024
Cape Town City Hall 19:30
Conductor Jonathan Lo
Soloist Luka Coetzee (cello)
Glinka Ruslan & Ludmilla Overture
Prokofiev Sinfonia Concertante
Rachmaninov Symphonic Dances
Hong-Kong born Briton Jonathan Lo holds many positions around the world; cellist Luka Coetzee has already won many prestigious competitions.
