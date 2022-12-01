Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cape Town Opera's Foundation Studio Programme Wins Equal Opportunities and Impact Category At International Opera Awards

The event was held at the Teatro Real in Madrid on 28 November 2022.

Dec. 01, 2022  

Cape Town Opera's Foundation Studio programme won the Equal Opportunities and Impact category at the International Opera Awards held at the Teatro Real in Madrid on 28 November 2022.

Madré Loubser, Head of Youth Development and Education at Cape Town Opera, was at the event to accept the award.This is the second win for the company at this prestigious event, having won the Best Opera Chorus award in London in 2013.

Founded in 2012, the International Opera Awards is an annual celebration of excellence in opera worldwide that aims to raise the profile of opera as an art form and to recognise and reward success in opera.

Says Cape Town Opera's Managing Director Alex Gabriel, "Being nominated for this award, alongside fellow South African nominees Pretty Yende, Golda Schultz and Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha, makes us so proud and shines a bright spotlight on the world-class singing talent found in absolutely every corner of South Africa. We are thrilled to be recognised for this educational initiative which focuses on disadvantaged young learners and introduces them to a potentially fulfilling and life-changing career path utilising their vocal talent."

"We are so honoured to have received this incredible accolade that acknowledges the sterling work our teams do in the communities in and around Cape Town," said Cape Town Opera's Artistic Director Magdalene Minnaar, "it is a phenomenal accolade!"

Cape Town Opera's Foundation Studio, one of several educational programmes run by Cape Town Opera, had its pilot year in 2021, and aims to give high school learners and young singers without a music literacy background the skills needed to enrol for a music course at university, bridging the gap between themselves and subject music pupils.

Learners receive one voice, one music theory and one keyboard skills lesson per week, all materials needed (including stationery), a meal and transport.

Says Loubser, "Thank you to the International Opera Awards for this uplifting recognition. The Cape Town Opera Foundation Studio is specifically designed to ensure that our youth becomes the next generation of world-class singers. We have a fantastic team working very hard and dedicating their time and expertise to our kids."

The Foundation Studio is proudly supported by Silversea Cruises, the City of Cape Town, the Western Cape Government Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport, the RS Nussbaum Foundation and Ian Burgess-Simpson Pianos.

