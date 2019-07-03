CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG JR. Lands at The Roodepoort Theatre This August

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr. - the most phantasmagorical musical in the history of everything!

Everyone's favourite fine, four-fendered friend, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, lands at The Roodepoort Theatre this August, ready to save the day.

Join us for our 11th annual production, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr, the most fantasmagorical musical in the history of everything, based on the beloved classic MGM motion picture and featuring The Sherman Brothers' original music from the film complete with a magical car that flies through the air and sails the seas.

Caractacus Potts, an unconventional and quirky inventor, saves a former Grand Prix-winning race car from being scrapped and begins its restoration with the help of his two children, Jeremy and Jemima. Joining in on the adventures some time later is the lovely Truly Scrumptious, who, with the family all meet up at the seaside to celebrate finishing work on the car only to discover that the car has some rather amazing abilities -- it can float and take flight!

Unfortunately, after word gets out about its extraordinary abilities, trouble ensues when the evil Baron Bomburst decides he wants the car all to himself and together with their spies and the Child Catcher henchman hatch a plot to take it.

Caractacus' father, Grandpa Potts, a veteran war hero, accompanies them in the adventure as the story takes us from the shores of England to the Bavarian forest kingdom of Vulgaria where the Bomburst's castle is located, to Brazil, or at least to a taste of Brazil, in the Baron's desire to learn to Samba for his birthday.

Join us as Caractacus, Jeremy, Jemima, Grandpa and Truly set off on a high-flying fun-filled adventure to save the miraculous motorcar. Will they succeed?

Originally written as a novel for young adults by famed James Bond author and creator, Ian Fleming, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang was adapted by Roald Dahl into a quirky but charming script for the hit 1968 MGM motion picture. The film transformed the story into a musical by adding songs written by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, composers of several Disney classics including Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book, and The Aristocats, among others.

Our experienced cast of over 80 performers, aged 4-18, are guaranteed to take you on a thrilling adventure in this family-friendly musical. We hope to see you there this season! Book your tickets soon to avoid disappointment.

For more information and bookings www.roodepoorttheatre.com

Ticket prices

School Shows: R75 per person (block bookings - minimum 10 seats)

Public Shows: R100 per person

Dates and Starting Times

School Shows: Thursday, 1 August 2019 (2 shows)

09h00 and 11h00

Friday, 2 August 2019 (2 shows)

09h00 and 11h00

Duration: Just over an hour with no intermission

Public Shows: Thursday, 1 August 2019 (2 shows)

09h00 and 11h00

Friday, 2 August 2019 (3 shows)

10h00, 15h00 & 19h00

Saturday, 3 August 2019 (3 shows)

10h00, 15h00 & 19h00

Duration: 95 minutes with an intermission

Venue

Roodepoort Theatre

100 Christian De Wet Rd, Florida Park, Roodepoort

Dress - Smart Casual

Age Restriction - None





