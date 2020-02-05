BWW Review: A toe-tapping trip down memory lane with FOR KINKS AND COUNTRY

The 1960s really is a magical era - the fashion, the music, the revolution in the air. FOR KINKS AND COUNTRY aims to take you right back there through the incredible music of The Beatle, The Rolling Stones, The Animals, Dusty Springfield, Petula Clark and, of course, The Kinks. It's all about the British Invasion that swept through the USA and the rest of the world, and launched one of the greatest eras of music that the human race has ever seen.

It's clear to see I'm a fan... I'm also a fan of the band that I saw up on stage at the Masque Theatre for the first time last week. Amy Lu Dickinson and Dan Fernandes lead the group with plenty of energy and stage presence. The rest of the five-piece band is made up of Ted Faulkner, Bub Hughes and Charles Greening. They form a tight unit up on stage and their musical abilities are pretty great. They also all clearly love the music they're playing.

What was interesting about FOR KINKS AND COUNTRY was that the band is doing more than just a normal tribute show. They chat about the music, the bands, what was going on in the world at the time - it's a bit of a history lesson that's far more engaging than I remember my school classes being. I will say that the group needs to work on their banter a little bit. The informational pieces between songs didn't feel as well rehearsed or thought out as the actual songs. It sounds a bit odd to say banter needs to be rehearsed, but it takes practice to land the jokes and keep the conversation moving naturally. The band just needs to pour some of the amazing energy they have while playing music into the linking sections and they can take what's already a good show to a whole new level.

The audience had a lot of fun with the band, singing along to some great music. Keep a look out for the next time they hit the stage in Cape Town. It's a good, entertaining evening out and I doubt you'll feel like you can't get no satisfaction...

Photo credit: supplied





Related Articles Shows View More South Africa Stories