BOY NTULIKAZI Announced At POPArt Theatre

African Ubuntu is central to the evaluation of modern society.

Imagine an ideal world with no hunger for power, no crime or any issues, concerns, or cares for generations to come.

Boy Ntulikazi's story is how challenges determine the way individuals reflect on the world around them. Boy Ntulikazi's past has damaged him mentally, leaving him unstable.

Ntulikazi the man assumes a variety of character roles in an almost schizophrenic mode. There is no set on stage as the patient is an awaiting trial observation case.

