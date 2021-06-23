Artscape – SBA Partnership Celebrates Historic Youth Day

June 16 marks Youth Day commemorating the 1976 Soweto uprising of young people against the compulsory medium of instruction in Afrikaans where mostly the indigenous languages were spoken. 45 years later, the Stigting vir die Bemagtiging deur Afrikaans (SBA) partnered with Artscape to engender respect of all languages as per the Constitutional mandate of democratic South Africa, including Sign Language as well as Braille, in the establishment of a permanent reading corner located within the Artscape Box Office foyer.

The Grade-3 class from Karookop Primêr in the Bergrivier Municipality, as well as learners from Athlone School for the Blind, were the guests of honour on Youth Day during the introductions of the SBA's free educational application and a digital reading corner for visitors to Artscape.

During a time when learning and teaching had to take place in isolation, a need originated at the SBA to use technology for greater reach and exposure to empowerment opportunities. The launch of a specially designed SBA app in celebration of Youth Day was thus a highlight on the SBA and Artscape calendar this month.

The first acquaintance with the app is at the digital reading corner featuring SBA children's publications that, in celebration of Artscape's 50th year of existence, has been permanently furnished at the institution. With the theatre functioning as a core for stories that are given life through the performing arts, it was a natural progression for the SBA to also share their source of multilingual tales with theatregoers.

Three children's publications from SBA - Fatima, Robbie die Rowwe Rot (Robbie the Ruffian Rat) and Die Kokerboom (The Quiver Tree) - in electronic form, uploaded onto tablets, offer interactive reading and learning opportunities through the specially designed app and offer consumers access to creative learning opportunities and self-discovery. Translated versions of all stories can also be listened, visualized via the sign language, and a version for visually impaired users can be enjoyed on a Braille touch plus tablet.

The SBA app is available for free from 16 June in the Android and IOS app stores.

All activities complied with all COVID-19 regulations including social distancing and patrons must wear masks for entry.