Alan Committie Makes A Return To Jo'Burg In His New Show CLASSY CLOWN

Popular South African funnyman, Alan Committie, is back at Montecasino after a long hiatus in which he did some seriously dramatic work including playing the title role in RICHARD III at Maynardville Open air theatre in Cape Town.

But now it's back to COMEDY and another installment of examining the foibles and madness of being alive in 2019!

After the SOLD OUT success of Love Factually and Planet Mirth, this verbally dexterous comic returns with BRAND NEW stand-up content

We are living in the age of bewilderment and Classy Clown is an 80-minute exploration of what we have learnt, what we must still understand and how we can keep sane.... let your tears be laughter-induced!

Using his experience as a one-time school teacher, Committie will be re-educating audiences about the hilariously and precariously fragile state of the world:

Fluctuating from flossing to fiscal fragility and bouncing from buying bedding to breeding dogs, this crazy comedian is sure to cover everything you need to know in this hilarious comedy-curriculum...

Classy Clown promises textbook laughs. Miss this and go straight to detention!

The show is directed by Fleur du Cap Lifetime achievement winner - Christopher Weare.

Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre

20 November - 1 December

Wed - Fri @ 8pm, Sat @ 3pm & 8pm, Sun @ 3pm

Tickets: R240, R200, R150 & R100 @ Theatre Box Office (011) 511 1818 and at Computicket





