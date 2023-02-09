Africa's Premium Comedy Experience, JICF, Returns For Another Jam-Packed Dose Of Laughter

Back and even better! The Johannesburg International Comedy Festival (JICF) returns with a feast of comedy delivered over three hilariously jam-packed days. With its longstanding tradition of offering world-class comedy experiences, JICF showcases the hottest local and international acts on offer.

Proudly brought to you in partnership with Comedy Central (DStv 122), BET Africa (DStv 129), IOL and in association with the Department of Arts & Culture, JICF is set to deliver some much-needed laughs.

This year marks the eighth edition of JICF, the largest independent international comedy festival in Africa. The three-day-long comedy showcase will see over 20 local, Pan-African and international comedians taking over Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg, from Friday 31 March to Sunday 2 April 2023.

The festival holds true to the longstanding tradition of featuring the hottest African acts performing alongside up-and-coming talent. The much-anticipated JICF line-up includes the likes of Tats Nkonzo, Dalin Oliver, Jason Goliath, Rob van Vuuren, Eugene Khoza, Khanyisa Bunu, Yaaseen Barnes, Lihle Msimang, Brian Aylward, Carvin Goldstone, Justice Khubeka, Stella Dlangalala, Thenjiwe and Felix Hlope to name just a few.

International acts confirmed thus far are African giants BasketMouth (Nigeria), Aliya Kanani (Canada) and Emo Majok (Australia) who are set to impress Johannesburg audiences with their unique comedy stylings and views on the African experience.

Friday starts with three ComedyCon Podcast sessions hosted by Donovan Goliath, followed by a spectacular comedy feast Mzansi's Finest hosted by Mashabela and featuring top vernacular language comics in SA. This will be followed by a not to be missed solo show by Khanyisa Bunu. Saturday has its own three ComedyCon Podcast sessions, an English Gala presented by a trailblazing local ensemble entitled HomeGrown and Hilarious as well as The Stand Up Africa show, and an International comedy gala experience. Sunday will see more local talent take to the stage for an unforgettable show to round off this year's festival.

Over the next few weeks, more shows and talent will be added to the festival line up including continental acts set to impress local audiences with their Afrocentric comedic stylings.

JICF organiser, Kate Goliath, says: "We are looking forward to hosting the festival at a new venue this year as well as being able to have much bigger audiences attend this year's edition. We will beshowcasing the best comedic talent from South Africa and The World. Introducing new International acts to local audiences including a bit of Mzansi Flavour and bringing all of the laughs to Johannesburg."

JICF takes place at the Emperors Palace Casino from Friday 31 March to Sunday 2 April 2023.