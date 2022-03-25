'A Star Is Born - the Rise And Fall Of Judy Garland' Comes to The Drama Factory in April

The multi award-winning show A Star is Born - the rise and fall of Judy Garland, Kerry Hiles, accompanied by Nathan Johannisen, shines the light on Judy Garland, the undisputed queen of cabaret. Her career began at the age of two and a half. At the age of 13 she signed her first movie contract. The Wizard of Oz earned her an Oscar at 17... by 47 she was dead. How did Hollywood's brightest star dim so fast?

"With a smile that lights up the room and a gorgeous singing voice, she (Kerry Hiles) had the audience in the palm of her hand throughout her impressive performance." (Review by Keith Millar) This remarkable story is told mostly in song and the production features 14 songs which include Meet Me in St Louis, The Trolley Song, A Foggy Day, a heart-rending version of The Man that Got Away, and of course Over The Rainbow from The Wizard of Oz.

Audiences are mesmerised by Kerry and pianist Nathan Johannisen's performance. It is both an entertaining and sophisticated work.

A STAR IS BORN- rise and fall of Judy Garland received a STANDARD BANK OVATION AWARD 2019 As well as on the vFringe in 2020.

Amanda Bothma graduated with a BA DRAMA AND ACTING from the Drama school at the University of the Free State in 1982. Since then she has produced and directed a variety of productions. . In 1990 she directed Bobaas van die Boendoe at the Guild theatre. Nine years later 1999 she was elected on the board of the Guild theatre where she is still serving the community. In 2017 Amanda was selected to attend the fall semester of The National Theatre Institute at the prestigious Eugene O'Neill theatre centre in Waterford Connecticut which included in a 2week residency at Complicité in London UK. In 2018 and 2020( VIRTUAL) she returned to Eugene O'Neill Centre to participate in the annual Puppetry Conference. In 2019 Bothma founded Wela Kapela Productions. In 2020 out door performances in the Secret Gardens Series Directing highlights from the last three years 2019 SEASON The Doctor in spite of Himself by Moliere (Comedia Del Arte Style) Spot the Adventurer (a puppet show) A Star is Born - the rise and fall of Judy Garland (Kerry Hiles & Liz Campbell)- STANDARD BANK OVATION AWARD 2019 CINDERELLA -Rodgers and Hammerstein 2020 Season Eastern Cape Dept Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture Award Directing - Cinderella NEXT!!! (Kay Mosiane & Jacques Du Plessis) Winning a SILWER STANDERD BANK OVATION AWARD 2021 SECRET GARDEN SERIES -DAMSEL IN DISTRESS , MAD ABOUT THE BOYS and Boccochino de Opera DAMSELL IN DISTRESS STANDERD BANK OVATION AWARD 2021 Liewe Heksie (Cara Roberts and Daniel Anderson) Wela Kapela Cape Town CabareFest -THE STORY OF EVA CASSIDY , A STAR IS BORN, MAD ABOUT THE BOYS, DAMSEL IN DISTRESS Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream coat Kerry Hiles Bass player & singer South African actress, singer and bass player, Kerry Hiles, is based in East London, but travels nationally and internationally for engagements that include solo and band performances as a vocalist and/or bass player. Highlights of her musical career include: • Hotel residencies with cover bands in the Middle East • Royal command performances as a bass player and singer in the Seychelles • A full season as a musician, singer and cabaret artist onboard the cruise ship, The Symphony • 4 years with the Barnyard Theatre group as a bass player and singer • And as a singer with a vocal ensemble at Nelson Mandela's 80th birthday.

