A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2 Comes To Theatre On The Square

The critically acclaimed Tony Award-winning play A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 by Lucas Hnath arrives at the Theatre on the Square for a limited season from 14 May to 7 June 2025, starring an all-star South African cast led by Bianca Amato and Zane Meas.

Presented by The Quickening Theatre Company, this witty, thought-provoking, and explosively entertaining play serves as a freshly contemporary response to Henrik Ibsen's classic A Doll's House. Directed by the seasoned New York-based Barbara Rubin (Kindertransport, How I Learned to Drive), the production also features Charlotte Butler (Isidingo, Green Man Flashing), Simone Neethling (Arendsvlei, Romeo and Juliet – Maynardville 2024), and an award-winning creative team, including Greg King (Set Design), Maritha Visagie (Costume Design), Franky Steyn (Lighting Design), and Neil Kuny (Sound Design).

You don't need to have seen A Doll's House to be captivated by this play. It stands entirely on its own, delivering fierce debate, sharp humour, and deep emotional impact.

In 1879, in one of theatre's most shocking and iconic moments, Nora Helmer slammed the door on her marriage, leaving behind her husband and children in search of independence. Now, fifteen years later, she knocks on that same door, needing something only her past can provide. What has her life been like outside the confines of marriage? What does she seek now? And how will her return shake the lives of those she left behind?

Don't miss this gripping, high-calibre theatrical event that will have audiences laughing, debating, and questioning everything they thought they knew about love, marriage, and freedom.

