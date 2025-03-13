2025 CHILDREN'S MAGIC FESTIVAL Returns To College of Magic

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Children's Magic Festival is back at the College of Magic, and this year, it's wilder than ever with a jungle theme! From 3-5 April, children and families will be whisked away on a journey filled with mystical illusions, daring jungle explorers, and magical creatures.

Hosted at the College of Magic in Cape Town, this spellbinding event promises a fun-filled, interactive theatrical experience designed especially for young audiences aged 3-8 years old.

Each day will feature four performances, ensuring plenty of opportunities for little ones to experience the wonder of live magic.

This one-of-a-kind magical festival is designed to ignite children's imaginations while immersing them in a world of adventure, excitement, and wonder. From sleight-of-hand tricks to larger-than-life illusions, each show is packed with jaw-dropping moments and laughter.

"The Children's Magic Festival is one of our most beloved events, creating a space where young minds can be amazed, entertained, and inspired by the magic around them. This year's jungle theme promises even more excitement, as our talented young magicians bring the wild to life on stage!" – College of Magic Creative Director, Chad Findlay.

Event Details:

Dates: 3-5 April 2025

Venue: College of Magic, Cape Town

Shows: 4 performances daily at 10am, 11am, 12pm and 2pm

Tickets: Available on Quicket – Book Here

Age Group: Perfect for kids aged 3-8, encouraged to dress to the jungle theme

For more information and ticket bookings, visit: https://bit.ly/4hXXs0A

