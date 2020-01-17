Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Sioux Falls Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Sioux Falls Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical (local)

Noah Winters - OLIVER - Sioux Empire Community Theatre

Best Actor in a Play (local)

Tanner Schartz - FATHER OF THE BRIDE - Prairie Repertory Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical (local)

Joey Volquartsen - NEXT TO NORMAL - Morningside College

Best Actress in a Play (local)

Taylor Ruffo - FATHER OF THE BRIDE - Prairie Repertory Theatre

Best Choreographer (local)

Rebekah Merriman - MAMMA MIA! - Sioux Empire Community Theatre

Best Costume Design - Play or Musical (local)

Kendra Dexter - MAMMA MIA! - Sioux Empire Community Theatre

Best Director/Musical (local)

Michael Thompson - MAMMA MIA! - Brookings Community Theatre

Best Director/Play (local)

Robin Byrne - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Sioux Empire Community Theatre

Best Lighting Design - Play or Musical (local)

Matt Cook - MAMMA MIA! - Sioux Empire Community Theatre

Best Musical (local)

MAMMA MIA! - Sioux Empire Community Theatre

Best New Work (Local

DAYTIME: A SOAP OPERA MUSICAL - The Good Night Theatre Collective

Best Play (local)

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Sioux Empire Community Theatre

Best Scenic Design - Play or Musical (local)

Jacob Habermann - MAMMA MIA! - Sioux Empire Community Theatre

Best Supporting Actor/Musical (Local)

Rick Huffman - MAMMA MIA! - Sioux Empire Community Theatre

Best Supporting Actor/Play (Local)

Erin Sharp - 37 POSTCARDS - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre

Best Supporting Actress/Musical (Local)

Maddy Morgan - HAIRSPRAY - harrisburg SPA

Best Supporting Actress/Play (Local)

Joey Volquartsen - HERE WE SIT - Sioux City Community Theatre

Outstanding Theatre of the Year (Local)

Sioux Empire Community Theatre

