Grammy- Winner Christopher Cross To Perform At The District

Christopher Cross will perform at The District on Tuesday, June 16, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $36.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, February 27, 2026 at 10 a.m.

Cross first rose to prominence with his 1980 self-titled debut album, earning five Grammy Awards and becoming the first artist in Grammy history to win the “Big Four” awards in a single year: Record of the Year (“Sailing”), Album of the Year, Song of the Year (“Sailing”), and Best New Artist. Over a career spanning more than four decades, he has sold more than 10 million albums and received five Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and an Emmy nomination.

He co-wrote “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)” with Burt Bacharach for the film Arthur, which won the Academy Award for Best Original Song. His 1983 album Another Page produced the Top 10 singles “All Right” and “Think of Laura.” His song “Swept Away,” written for the television series Growing Pains, earned an Emmy nomination.

Since launching his own label in 2007, Cross has released eight albums of new material, including A Christopher Cross Christmas, The Café Carlyle Sessions, and Take Me as I Am. In 2020, he released The Complete Works, a collection marking his 40th anniversary as a recording artist.

The event is presented by Pepper Entertainment, an independent promotions company headquartered in Sioux Falls. Pepper Entertainment ranks among the Top 100 Worldwide Promoters according to Pollstar Magazine and has offices in Sioux Falls, Minneapolis, and Boise.