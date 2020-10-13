Washington Pavilion Hosts Annual SPOOKY SCIENCE

Join the Washington Pavilion for their annual Spooky Science event on Saturday, October 17.

Join the Washington Pavilion for their annual Spooky Science event on Saturday, October 17 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. The event features engaging, interactive activities at different booths throughout the Kirby Science Discovery Center.

Spooky Science, sponsored by Avera, encourages children to explore the wonders of science and art through experimentation and programs for all ages. All children will go home with a pre-packaged bag of Halloween goodies. Costumes are encouraged but not required.

This year, attendees to Spooky Science are required to wear a protective face mask that covers the nose and mouth to help protect against the COVID-19 virus.

The spirited event will feature South Dakota State University (SDSU) SCI Squad who present demonstrations at the Avera Stage Science area. Several organizations including Dakota State University, Sanford Promise, University of South Dakota's Center for Brain and Behavior Research and SDSU's Medical Laboratory Science will offer interactive experiments.

"Imagine spending the day with fun experiments, arts and crafts, delicious treats, spooky art and the list goes on," said Jenna Isaacson, Museum and Public Programs Manager. "We are happy to continue hosting Spooky Science this year with added safety measures in place for a fun, family-friendly day in the Kirby Science Discovery Center."

Tickets are on sale now at the Washington Pavilion Box Office, online at washingtonpavilion.org, or by calling (605) 367-6000. Admission to Spooky Science is free for Washington Pavilion members.

In addition to the paid event in the museums, the Washington Pavilion will offer free activities in the first floor lobby, part of a series of events and programming called Sioux Falls Alive - a partnership with the City of Sioux Falls and Experience Sioux Falls. Learn more about free Sioux Falls Alive opportunities at the Washington Pavilion.

Shows View More Sioux Falls Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You