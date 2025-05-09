The Premiere Playhouse Reveals New Location And Focus

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Premiere Playhouse has revealed an expansion in its scope of operations. The community theatre is relocating its operational headquarters from the Orpheum Theater Center to a larger, multi-purpose space across the street in the Rock Island Plow Building. The move will allow the organization to better serve its growing artistic community with expanded class offerings, rehearsal spaces, and event capabilities.

The expansion is made possible in part by the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation's Community Fund. TPP is seeking an additional $30,000 in matching donations to fully support the first year of expansion.

"This is an exciting new chapter for us," said Tammi Waltjer-Haverly, President of the Board of Directors. "It reflects our deepening commitment to community, education, accessibility, and innovation in the performing arts. It positions us not only as a theatre, but as a community cultural hub and learning center."

As part of this commitment, The Premiere Playhouse will be significantly lowering their mainstage ticket prices to ensure the community theatre remains truly affordable and welcoming to everyone. While this move is not without risk, TPP believes it's the right one - and trusts that with the continued generosity of their community, particularly donors and sponsors, the local arts community will grow stronger together.

The organization's shift reflects its evolving vision and commitment to fostering artistic growth. Since 2003, the non-profit-originally incorporated as Sioux Empire Community Theatre-has been dedicated to enriching the local arts scene. The organization will streamline its programming into three core divisions:

Mainstage Series: A continuation of the legacy high-quality theatre productions that the organization has brought to the Orpheum stage since 2003. Season 23's titles include the comedy Noises Off! as well as two film-to-stage musical adaptions, Hairspray and Legally Blonde the Musical.

Artist Development Series: A transformation of TPP's former education programs with expanded opportunities for teens and adults. The lineup for their 23rd season includes the Festival of New Works, The Premiere Premieres and more.

Underground Series: A bold, innovative venture into experimental performances in collaboration with Icon Entertainment. These immersive productions will take place in popular downtown venues such as Icon Event Hall, DaDa Gastropub, Club David, Myrtle's Fur Vault & Bar, and Parker's Bistro. This partnership will introduce unique dining-entertainment experiences, including cabaret dinner theatre, brunch play productions, and nightlife musical performances with Season 23 performances including Green Day's American Idiot, The Go-Go's Head Over Heels, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman, and more.

"Sioux Falls is rich in arts and culture, and we are committed to creating a place where local artists can thrive," said Oliver Mayes, Executive Artistic Director of The Premiere Playhouse. "Modernizing our offerings and expanding our resources is a much-needed service for our growing community."

To celebrate this transition, TPP will host "A Spark Called Creation," a fundraising cabaret designed to inspire and support the local creative community. Conceived and directed by Oliver Mayes with associate direction from Alex Newcomb Weiland, the event will showcase an exceptional lineup of performers with extensive national stage experience. The fundraiser will take place this Saturday, May 10th, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Club David in downtown Sioux Falls, featuring specialty cocktails and more.

