THE LITTLE PRINCE Comes to the Washington Pavilion

Buy your ticket and get a free admission into the Storyland: A Trip Through Childhood Favorites exhibit.

Mar. 20, 2021  
THE LITTLE PRINCE Comes to the Washington Pavilion

Dakota Academy of Performing Arts presents The Little Prince, running March 26 & 27, 2021 at 7 p.m., and March 27 & 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Belbas Theater.

The Little Prince is a beautiful play adapted from the beloved classic children's book. It tells the story of a world-weary aviator whose plane crashes, stranding him in the middle of the Sahara Desert. When a mysterious, regal little child appears and asks him to draw a sheep, the aviator is annoyed and distracted from his crisis-unaware that he is about to have a transforming experience. By learning that "what is essential is invisible to the eye," the aviator comes to a new understanding of how to laugh, cry and love again.

Buy your ticket to this classic children's story and get a FREE admission into the Storyland: A Trip Through Childhood Favorites™ exhibit in the Kirby Science Discovery Center! Use the promo code STORYLAND to receive your museum pass when buying online, on the phone or in person. For more information, call the Box Office at 605-367-6000.

Learn more at https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/little-prince.


