Larry Fleet Comes to Sioux Falls in November

Rising country star Larry Fleet, known for his powerhouse vocals and heartfelt storytelling, is heading to back The District on Friday, November 7, 2025 as part of his Hard Work & Holy Water Tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 6, at 10:00 a.m.

Tennessee-born troubadour Larry Fleet grew up on a stack of records spanning Merle Haggard, Otis Redding, Willie Nelson, and Marvin Gaye. A thoughtful songwriter with a knack for a one-line, an ear for a sturdy hook, and a powerhouse voice that strikes like a match, Fleet was working blue-collar jobs to make ends meet long before landing his recording contract with Big Loud Records. Seven years late and again working as an independent artist, the devout family man is turning heads among critics as a songwriter (“Man Made A Bar” recorded by Morgan Wallen ft. Eric Church) alongside his music, 2021’s tribute to the music that raised him, Stack of Records, his aptly titled 2019 debut, Workin’ Hard, 2023’s Earned It, featuring the single “Things I Take For Granted” and his first latest, 2025’s independently-released “Hard Work & Holy Water.” Saving Country Music puts it simply: “If you’re looking for the future of traditional country music, then look no further.”