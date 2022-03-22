DEAR EVAN HANSEN & More to Headline Washington Pavilion's 2022-23 Pavilion Performance Series

The Washington Pavilion has announced the 2022-23 Pavilion Performance Series Broadway shows! This fabulous lineup includes both new blockbusters and fan favorites:

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

THE BOOK OF MORMON

LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL

ON YOUR FEET!

TOOTSIE

MY FAIR LADY

"The support our region has shown for live theatre this past year has been nothing short of phenomenal. We offer our most sincere gratitude to our sponsors and donors for their investment, and to our subscribers for their continued patronage. This next series lineup is the best, from start to finish, in the history of the Washington Pavilion Broadway performance series, and we hope everyone is as excited for next season as we are," says Darrin Smith, President and CEO.

THE BOOK OF MORMON will return to Sioux Falls for five performances in October. LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL will take the stage in November. ON YOUR FEET! will bring the inspirational story and music of Gloria Estefan to the Pavilion in January 2023. TOOTSIE, a new musical but familiar story, will create laugh-out-loud moments in February 2023. Three performances of MY FAIR LADY will wow audiences in March 2023, and blockbuster DEAR EVAN HANSEN offers eight incredible performances in April 2023 to round out the Series.

"We're so excited about next season's lineup! There really is something for everyone from blockbusters like DEAR EVAN HANSEN and THE BOOK OF MORMON to beloved comedies like LEGALLY BLONDE and MY FAIR LADY to sensational new shows like TOOTSIE and ON YOUR FEET! It's just such a fantastic roster, and we're thrilled to bring all these shows to Sioux Falls!" says Regina Ruhberg, Director of Performances and Events.

A number of community businesses help support and sponsor the individual shows. Pavilion Performance Series Sponsors are: Avera, First National Bank in Sioux Falls, First PREMIER Bank & PREMIER Bankcard, MarshMcLennan Agency and Sanford Health.

Current subscribers can renew or upgrade their seats through April 8. New subscribers can purchase Pavilion Performance Series subscriptions later this spring or sign up for our waitlist with a deposit now. Single tickets to individual shows will go on sale this summer.

The remainder of the 2022-23 performance season continues to be programmed, with additional shows to be announced. Go to WashingtonPavilion.org/BroadwaySeries or call our Box Office at 605-367-6000 for more details.