A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN to Rock at The Orpheum

Aug. 6, 2019  

A Night With Janis Joplin will play at The Orpheum Oct. 13.

Like a comet that burns far too brightly to last, Janis Joplin exploded onto the music scene in 1967 and, almost overnight, became the queen of rock & roll. The unmistakable voice, filled with raw emotion and tinged with Southern Comfort, made her a must-see headliner from Monterey to Woodstock.

From Broadway to your city, now you're invited to share an evening with the woman and her influences in the musical, A Night With Janis Joplin.

Fueled by such unforgettable songs as "Me and Bobby McGee," "Piece of My Heart," "Mercedes Benz," "Cry Baby" and "Summertime," a remarkable cast and breakout performances, A Night With Janis Joplin, written and directed by Randy Johnson, is a musical journey celebrating Janis and her biggest musical influences-icons like Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone and Bessie Smith, who inspired one of rock & roll's greatest legends.

Mary Bridget Davies will reprise her Tony nominated performance as "Janis Joplin," alongside Francesca Ferrari, Amma Osei, Ashley Támar Davis, Tawny Dooley and Jennifer Leigh Warren.

For more information and tickets to A Night With Janis Joplin, tap here.



