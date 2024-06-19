With Additional Dates, MISS SAIGON Lands in Singapore on August 15

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Singapore--Cameron Mackintosh’s mega-musical “Miss Saigon,” which first played at the Kallang Theatre in 2001, returns to Singapore in a reimagined production that’s “more relevant than ever” (BroadwayWorld). Leading the cast of this new production are Sydney-based actress Abigail Adriano (Kim) and Singapore-raised actress Louisa Vilinne (alternate Kim.)

Trained since the age of six, Adriano made her theatrical debut in the Royal Shakespeare Company’s “Matilda, The Musical.” She played the role of Alice, Matilda’s peer. On TV, she played the co-leading role of Rose in the Netflix series “The Unlisted” (15 episodes) and has appeared on “The Voice Kids” Australia. “Miss Saigon” was Adriano’s professional theater debut at the Sydney Opera House.

Meanwhile, Louisa was born in Indonesia but raised in Singapore. In 2019, she formally studied musical theater at the Elder Conservatorium of Music, University of Adelaide. Playing alternate Kim is her professional theater debut. Before “Miss Saigon,” she worked at the Universal Studios in Osaka, Japan.

In London’s West End in 2014, “Miss Saigon’s” first-ever revival production since its world premiere in 1989 starred Eva Noblezada (Kim), Jonjon Briones (The Engineer), Rachelle Ann Go (Gigi), Alistair Brammer (Chris), Hugh Maynard (John), Tamsin Carroll (Ellen) and Kwang-Ho Hong (Thuy).

It opened to record-breaking advance sales and critical acclaim, winning nine WhatsOnstage Awards. The awards include Best West End Show, Best Musical Revival, Best Direction (Laurence Connor), Best Actor in a Musical (Briones), Best Actress in a Musical (Noblezada), Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (Kwang), and Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Go).

A sung-through musical set against the backdrop of the Vietnam War, “Miss Saigon” features music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, with lyrics by Richard Maltby Jr. and Alain Boublil, adapted from the original French lyrics by Boublil. It also has additional new lyrics by Michael Mahler.

Besides Connor, its creative team has Bob Avian (musical staging) and Geoffrey Garratt (additional choreography), Totie Driver and Matt Kinley (production design based on the original concept by Adrian Vaux), Andreane Neofitou (costume design), Bruno Poet (lighting design), Luke Halls (projections), Mick Potter (sound design), William David Brohn (orchestrations), and Alfonso Casado Trigo and Guy Simpson (music supervision).

Others in the cast are Seann Miley Moore (The Engineer), Nigel Huckle (Chris), Sarah Morrison (Ellen), Laurence Mossman (Thuy), Lewis Francis John, Kiara Dario (Gigi), Aday Velasco, Annabelle Rosewarne, Asmara Soekotjo, Atsushi Okumura, Bailey Nathan-Park, Brad Veitch, Carlo Boumouglbay, Celine Cleveland, David Duketis, David Ouch, Ellie Chan, Emily Huynh, Gelina Enriquez, Hamish Johnston, Jack Connor Rowan, Jiho Hwang, Leyton Holmes, Louis Stockil, Michael Boyle, Mikaila Imaguchi, Natasha Dumlao, Nicholas Kong, Paloma Renouf, Patrick Jeremy, Robbie Mejica, Sam Ward, Sara Haruta, Shannon Cheong, Tamsyn Thomas, Tetsuya Okubo, Tony Oxybel, Trevor Santos, Vi Lamand, and Winchester Lopez.

This return of “Miss Saigon” to Singapore is presented by Base Entertainment Asia, in association with GWB Entertainment.

Photos: Daniel Boud, Base Entertainment Asia

