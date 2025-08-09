Singapore to Mark 60 Years of Independence

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Singapore is set to commemorate its 60th year of independence on August 9 with an expanded National Day Parade (NDP). Held across the Padang and Marina Bay area, this year's celebration is themed "Majulah Singapura" ("Onward Singapore"), a powerful call to action that honors the nation's past, unites its people, and inspires a shared vision for the future.

The Parade and Ceremony (P&C) segment will feature a live choir and the largest contingents in NDP history. Traditional fan-favorite moments like the State Flag Flypast, Salute to the Nation, and Presidential Gun Salute will return.

The expanded canvas at the Marina Bay includes water floats, performances on a new mobile floating stage, and the lighting up of the city skyline through fireworks and light projections, which will be synchronized with the live show at the Padang. This creates an immersive experience, and lighting up the city skyline through fireworks and light projections is an immersive experience for both live and broadcast viewers.

The Show segment, presented in four acts inspired by a national anthem verse, reflects Singapore's collective journey and looks to its future. A talented lineup of local artists, including Charlie Lim, Dick Lee, Kit Chan, Rahimah Rahim, and Ramli Sarip, will perform alongside over 3,000 community performers. The show will be hosted by Joakim Gomez, Sonia Chew, Ebi Shankara, and Siti Khalijah, with William Xavier returning as the "Voice of NDP."

Act One: Our People, Our Diversity

Act One bursts into a vibrant musical extravaganza, featuring 400 performers from Republic Polytechnic and 70 performers from Martial House. This segment celebrates how Singapore has become more diverse over the years and how our diversity is a strength. The Act portrays diversity in its traditional and modern form, and our coming together to form a collective destiny. Act One celebrates the vibrant tapestry of Singapore's diverse society through music, dance, colorful costumes, and dazzling fireworks.

It opens with the NDP 2025 theme song, "Here We Are,” written and composed by Charlie Lim and Chok Kerong, and performed by Kit Chan and Charlie Lim. The duo performance celebrates the enduring Singapore spirit, including Abang Sapau, Tay Kewei, Yung Raja, Zadon, Lynnette Seah, Churen Li, and Electrico.

Act Two: Our Future, Our Aspirations

Act Two creates a dreamy, reflective mood with a starry night visual aesthetic. For the first time, rising artist Heema Izzati will perform a poignant rendition of Charlie Lim's "Room at the Table," a song advocating for a kinder, more inclusive society. The Act also features another original NDP song, "I Will Walk With You,” written and performed by Linying. This year's floats, designed by artists with disabilities, will also be a significant highlight, serving as powerful symbols of inclusivity and creativity.

Act 3: Our Resilience, Our Spirit

Act Three centers on resilience through family bonds and the community spirit, acknowledging the efforts of generations who have paved the way for Singapore. It invites Singaporeans to shift their focus to the power of community. It is supported by 401 performers from the People's Association. Visually, the Act will take on a warmer tone to symbolize the warmth of the community and draw intergenerational linkages across the two performances within the Act. Performers will also bring in colored cloths, representing the individual threads coming together to form the fabric of its diverse communities.

Benjamin Kheng and 12 Music and Drama Company dancers will perform on a first-of-its-kind NDP mobile floating stage. This Act will include an exceptional cross-venue performance of the NDP 2024 theme song "Not Alone." National songstress Rahimah Rahim will take center stage at the Padang, performing a duet with singer-songwriter Benjamin Kheng, who will be in Marina Bay. Audience at the Padang will witness national icon Dick Lee singing "We Will Get There" in a helium-filled balloon that will float at the show center.

Act 4: Our Unity, Our Strength

Act Four brings the National Anthem to life, embodying the NDP 2025 theme "Majulah Singapura." It unites the dreams and aspirations of individual Singaporeans with shared resilience into the collective national destiny, and beckons Singaporeans to come together and shape the future as one. It brings together 398 performers from the Ministry of Education, 57 performers from SMU Samba Masala, 15 performers from MINDS, 17 performers from the Extraordinary People, 30 dancers from the STNY Brothers, and 59 performers from ITE. Act Four featured artists include Dave, Electrico’s main vocalist, and Addey, a world-acclaimed Singaporean guitarist.

Audiences will enjoy a synchronized drumming performance across the Padang and the Marina Bay. SMU Samba Masala Drummers at the Padang will accompany drummers from Extraordinary People and MINDS at the NTUC building and Marina Bay Sands Singapore, respectively, to deliver a unique take on the NDP 2021 theme song "The Road Ahead."

The show will culminate in a massive sing-along finale featuring crowd-favorite songs like "Stand Up For Singapore' and 'Home." This moment will be synchronized with a stunning fireworks display designed to commemorate the nation's 60th anniversary, lighting up the Padang and the Marina Bay and bringing the celebration to a spectacular close.

