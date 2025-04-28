Singapore Repertory Theatre Reimagines MACBETH Outdoors

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Singapore—Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT) brings back its highly anticipated Shakespeare in the Park series with William Shakespeare’s tragedy “Macbeth” in Fort Canning Park from May 7 to June 1, 2025.

Directed by Guy Unsworth, “Macbeth,” which stars ST Life Theatre Best Actor Ghafir Akbar (Macbeth) and Julie Wee (Lady Macbeth), promises to be an immersive production, melding music, puppetry, and visual effects—a live cinema-like staging. The production is also a contemporary reimagining of Macbeth’s world, still exploring the themes of ambition and power play, but within a context of an uncanny parallel universe, where social media and capitalism influence the goings-on.

Unsworth said, “We live in a time where capitalism, driven by social media, drives a never-ending pursuit of happiness, the need for control, and a search for true knowledge. This is, in a nutshell, the journey Macbeth goes on..."

"Shakespeare was also writing about a time when countries were brutally fighting each other for land, so the play seems more pertinent than ever,” he added.

Unsworth directed SRT’s past outdoor productions, such as “Julius Caesar” (2018) and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” (2023). However, SRT claims “Macbeth” is the international director-writer’s “most ambitious yet” as it’s a “bigger and bolder” spectacle.

Also in the cast are Daniel Jenkins (Banquo), Shane Mardjuki (Macduff), Victoria Mintey (Lennox), Arielle Jasmine (Malcolm), Selam Alkaff (Ross), Inch Chua (Witch), Charlotte Elizabeth (Caithness), Melissa May Garcia (Witch), Vanessa Kee (Witch), Benjamin Koh (Angus), Feroz J. Malik (Menteith), Gaby Rae (Lady Macduff), and Andy Tear (King Duncan).

“Bringing Macbeth to life at this scale in the outdoors is an extraordinary undertaking that audiences in Singapore rarely witness. But that’s what makes Shakespeare in the Park so special,” said Gaurav Kripalani, SRT’s artistic director.

"Nowhere else can you stretch out on a picnic mat with friends, have fun, soak in the park's natural beauty, and witness literature come to life under the night sky."

Tickets start from SGD60.

View photos from the rehearsal room.

Photos: Singapore Repertory Theatre

