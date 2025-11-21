SINGATHON Returns to Bring Live Music to Those Who Need it Most

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SINGATHON will return for its sixth edition on Sunday, 7th December 2025, as part of Giving Week organised by the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre (NVPC).

Following the success of the previous five editions, Sing'theatre invites music lovers to join us for a 12-hour celebration of song, with the goal of raising $90,000 to support Sing'theatre’s activities & Community Outreach Programme, which brings live music & theatre to underserved communities, particularly in hospitals and healthcare institutions.

SINGATHON will take place at the International French School of Singapore, our venue partner, from 10 am to 10 pm, with performers from all ages, backgrounds, and musical styles coming together to create a memorable experience for attendees. Over 150 performers, including community choirs, bands, and soloists across genres like jazz, pop, salsa, musical theatre, and rock, will take the stage.

Highlights include a featured set by Veda9, a special appearance by rising 19-year-old multi-instrumentalist Heema Izzati, and a duet between 75-year-old former banker turned passionate charity performer Noor Quek and veteran musician Ernesto Valerio. SINGATHON will be led and hosted by Fauzi Aziz, Sam Bracking, and TJ Taylor.

