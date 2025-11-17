[TITLE OF SHOW] Comes to Sing'theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



What happens when two friends decide to write a musical… about writing a musical? Sing'theatre is thrilled to present the uproarious and heartwarming Off-Broadway sensation [title of show], running from 15 to 25 April 2026 at Alliance Française Theatre.

Nominated for a Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical, [title of show] is a witty and self-aware celebration of creativity, friendship, and the joy — and chaos — of making art.

Written by Jeff Bowen (music and lyrics) and Hunter Bell (book), the show follows two struggling writers, Jeff and Hunter, who hear about a new musical theatre festival with a submission deadline just three weeks away. With nothing but ambition and a blank page, they enlist their friends Susan, Heidi, and their trusted accompanist Larry on the eighty-eights, to create something out of nothing. When Jeff suggests they write a musical about writing a musical, the group embarks on a hilarious, heartfelt, and very human journey through the creative process — filled with self-doubt, inside jokes, and ultimately, the triumph of originality.

Directed by Eric Larrea and produced by Nathalie Ribette, this Singapore staging features an exciting cast of local talents — Andrew Marko, Daisy Anne, Rino Junior John, and Vanessa Kee — each bringing sharp comedic timing and heart to this four-person musical gem.

Compact, clever, and brimming with charm, [title of show] proves that sometimes, the best stories are the ones we write about ourselves.

