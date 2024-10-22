Review: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Proves Enduring Appeal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An earlier work of now EGOT winners Benj Pasek, lyricist, and Justin Paul, composer, “Dear Evan Hansen” (DEH), which won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Musical, has resonated well with audiences across the world because it tackles head-on the most relevant issues affecting the youth today: mental health, fake news, and identity and belonging, not to mention the family’s role as a support system.

Immediately after the show closed in London and New York (2022), there has been a resurgence of DEH, with current productions running across North America (2nd North American National Tour), the United Kingdom (UK Tour), and Australia. Meanwhile, at the Victoria Theatre in Singapore, DEH makes its Southeast Asian premiere, a non-replica production by Pangdemonium and directed by Tracie Pang. Here, Pang wields the proceedings with exact details, layered performances, and production values that will satisfy every devoted fan.

In DEH, Evan (Angelo Martinez), a senior high schooler experiencing social anxiety, has been catapulted into the spotlight in the aftermath of outcast Connor Murphy’s (Xander Pang) suicide. A letter Evan wrote to himself, as prescribed by his therapist, is mistakenly found in the deceased pocket by Connor’s parents, Larry (Gian Magdangal) and Ethel Yap (Cynthia), who assumed Evan was their son’s best friend, which Evan gamely played along.

Emotionally estranged from his mother, Heidi (Rebekah Sangeetha Dorai), Evan enjoys instant attention from Connor’s family and schoolmates. Additionally, he has a big crush on the Murphys’ only daughter, Zoe (Gaby Rae).

Zachary Pang, Angelo Martinez, and Xander Pang

As Evan and “accomplice” Jared (Zachary Pang) become entangled in their lies, fake email threads, and desire to belong, they grapple with the consequences of their dead-end decisions and actions.

Steven Levenson wrote the book, which garnered him a Tony nod, alongside Pasek and Paul.

In his professional theater debut, singer-songwriter Martinez plays the title role with youthful energy, vulnerability, and just enough quirkiness, which sets him apart from his predecessors. Although his R&B-ish vocals and a distinct vibrato meld with his character singing, especially in “For Forever,” his interpretation of Evan is his own. For a newbie actor, his depiction of the role, struggling with social anxiety and fleeting online fame, is authentic and relatable.

Shedding their “nepo baby” rep, Xander and Zachary Pang prove they rightly deserved to be cast as Connor and Jared, respectively. Lonely and alienated, Xander’s Connor is mysterious and pivotal to Evan’s coming out of his shell. On the other hand, Zachary plays Jared outgoingly and overconfident. But inside, he’s like Connor and Evan: hurting, isolated, and insecure.

Magdangal, an import from Manila, plays Larry, the once-distant dad to Connor and Zoe, remarkably and nuancedly depicting a grieving father filled with remorse. In Act Two’s “To Break in A Glove,” Larry and Evan share a decisive moment where Larry prods Evan to seek genuine connections, be more patient, and choose “the right way,” no matter how hard it is.

Dorai also paints an unforgettable Heide, Evan’s hardworking single mom. While well-intentioned, her overbearing presence suffocates Evan, adding to their sense of disconnection. However, in the heartfelt “So Big/So Small,” Dorai’s Heidi realizes Evan’s covert pain and the mistakes she may unknowingly make. Her deep regret and willingness to see things differently allow Evan to see his mom in a new light.

Gian Magdangal, Gaby Rae, Ethel Yap, and Angelo Martinez

Rounding out, Mia Smith (Alana), Rae (Zoe), and Yap (Cynthia) also play their roles on point—emphatically.

Notably, Rae and Martinez’s “Only Us” duet is emotionally charged and bittersweet. Paul’s melody and Pasek’s haunting, uplifting lyrics explore the internal longing for a committed personal connection between Zoe and Evan. This particular number is an instant favorite, especially among the GenZs in the audience.

However, on the gala night (Oct. 12), the actors, who could still adjust to James Tan’s lighting design, made some scenes appear slightly darker than intended. But we're sure the production has already worked out these kinks.

This Southeast Asian premiere of “Dear Evan Hansen” also features Timothy Koh’s assistant direction; Scott Wasserman and Enrico de Trizio’s Ableton programming; Joanne Ho’s music direction; Andy Benjamin Cai’s choreography; TJ Taylor’s vocal coaching; Eucien Chia’s set design; Genevieve Peck’s projection design; Jing Ng’s sound design; and Leonard Augustine Choo’s costume design.

Angelo Martinez, Gaby Rae

A nine-piece orchestra, led by Ho (keyboard), Rizal Sanip (drums and percussion), Brandon Wong (bass), Ryan Sim (cello), Sebastian Ho (guitar 1), Weiwen Seah (guitar 2), Joelle He (violin), and May Loh (violin) elevates the on-stage action. It makes the overall experience immersive and visceral. And it sure was a rewarding experience listening to live instruments playing DEH favorites “Waving Through a Window,” “Sincerely, Me,” and “You Will Be Found.”

A few months back, we saw DEH, a replica production in Seoul, performed in Korean. While both the Seoul and Singapore productions showcase exceptional performances, stunning sets, and an already-established moving score by Pasek and Paul, Singapore’s non-replica production is more intimate—as branded by Pangdemonium. This makes each character’s story and themes of mental health and social isolation much more wholehearted and penetrable.

Photos: Pangdemonium

