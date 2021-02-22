YOUR PROGRAM IS YOUR TICKET Podcast Welcomes Seattle's Annex Theatre Co-Artistic Director Madison Jade Jones

Sean Chandler host of the podcast "Your Program Is Your Ticket", in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced an outstanding episode of its "Act II...Places" series featuring Co-Artistic Director Madison Jade Jones of Annex Theatre in Seattle, CA. Episode 89 is now available exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Find it now at BPN.FM/YPIYT.

"Your Program Is Your Ticket" is a podcast focusing on smaller, more intimate theater works and the people that make them happen. It is important to highlight these works and integral to the podcast's mission to feature as many of these productions as possible while still discussing the larger more notorious productions. The "Act II...Places" series emphasizes the reaction and forward planning of various theater entities during the COVID-19 crisis. The podcast is hosted and produced by Sean W Chandler.

Seattle's longest-running fringe theatre, currently in its 33rd season, Annex Theatre is a democratic collective of theatre artists dedicated to creating bold new work in an environment of improbability, resourcefulness and risk.

SEAN CHANDLER(Host/Creator/Producer) began podcasting in 2012 as co-host of "Lundon Calling: The Empty Closet Series" and "Lundon Calling: The Lundon Bridge" with late LGBTQ icon Ace Lundon. In 2017 Sean decided to combine his love of theatre and podcasting and created "Your Program Is Your Ticket" as a platform for all types and levels of theater highlighting smaller, more intimate productions. Sean is an award-winning, multi-produced and published script writer. His works include At The Flash (Pride Films and Plays Great Gay Play and Musical Contest Winner, Oscar Wilde Best New Work Nomination - Dublin Gay Theatre Festival, NYC Fringe Outstanding Solo Performance), We The People: A Theatrical Song Cycle produced in 2018 at Stage 733 In Chicago and Running: A New Play Produced at the 2019 NY Theatre Festival - Summerfest. Running has been crafted into a musical co-written by award-winning, Chicago composer Leo Schwartz and also as a screenplay which is the recipient of ten screenwriting awards. Sean is also the Creator/Facilitator of "The Revisionist Mirrors" writing group and resides in New York City with his husband, David. Proud member of The Dramatists Guild. www.seanwchandler.com