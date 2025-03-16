Woodland Park Players Will Present Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Woodland Park Players, a renowned community theater group in Seattle, are thrilled to announce their upcoming production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's legendary musical, CATS. Performances are scheduled over two weekends: March 21-23 and March 27-29, 2025.​

About CATS:

Based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, this musical introduces audiences to the Jellicle Cats as they gather for their annual Jellicle Ball. Featuring memorable songs like "Memory," CATS offers a magical and moving experience that has captivated audiences worldwide.

Director's Vision:

The production is directed by Ruben Van Kempen, a distinguished figure in Seattle's theater community. He expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "​Bringing CATS to life with such a passionate community ensemble is a dream come true. We aim to deliver a performance that resonates with both longtime fans and newcomers alike."​

Community Impact:

Since its inception in 2016, the Woodland Park Players have been dedicated to supporting arts programs for Seattle-area public school students. To date, they have donated over $40,000 to local arts and music programs, reflecting their commitment to nurturing the next generation of artists. ​

Producer's Note:

Founder and Producer Linda Joss highlighted the group's mission, saying, "Our goal is to create opportunities for community involvement in theater while building lasting friendships. Through our performances, we strive to strengthen community bonds and support arts education in Seattle."

Additional Information:

The show has a runtime of approximately two hours, including a 15-minute intermission. Attendees are encouraged to bring cash for concessions and flower purchases during intermission.

Visit the Woodland Park Players' official website here for details about their mission, upcoming performances, and community involvement.

Comments