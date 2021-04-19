Virtual Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration

Seattle Center Festál: Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration, 12 noon to 2 p.m., Sunday, May 2, online at https://www.facebook.com/apiheritage, seeks to preserve and promote the culture, heritage and contributions of Asian Pacific Islanders (API) and Asian Pacific Americans (APA) in the Pacific Northwest region. This streaming event is free and open to the public.

API organizers have packed the two-hour celebration with traditional music, dance and interactive activities reflective of the 26 ethnic cultures that comprise the API community. The Filipino Youth Activities Drill Team performs, along with the International Lion Dance Team.

The stream also features: Huraiti Mana, a Polynesian Dance Troupe based in Seattle; a Laotian traditional dance troupe called Kinnaly; Northwest Wushu, the Chinese art of fighting; Te Fare O Tamatoa, showcasing music dance and culture of Tahiti; and Hālau Hula Ka Lei Mokihana I Ka Ua Noe, perpetuating Hawaiian culture through Hula. University of Washington student-based groups Sayaw Filipino Folk Dance and K-pop dance group The Kompany will also join in the celebration.

The day offers Community Conversations addressing #StopAAPIHate and COVID-19 vaccinations. The annual Alan Sugiyama Hum Bow Eating Contest will also transpire, along with an API food demonstration.

View the program details at: http://www.seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/festal/api-heritage-month-celebration.

Seattle Center Festál highlights the culturally rich communities who help shape the character and course of our region. The series of 24 festivals, presented virtually in 2021, provides a forum for cultural groups to come together and share their stories with the greater community. The series began in 1997 to offer a central place for festivals to invite the public to join in their unique cultural expression.

Seattle Center presents Festál: Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration in partnership with the Asian Pacific Directors Coalition. Streaming is free of charge. For more information, visit www.seattlecenter.com/festal or call 206-684-7200.