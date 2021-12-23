VIDEO: Watch a Timelapse of the 5th Avenue Theatre's New Seats and Carpet

The 5th Avenue Theatre has officially completed the renovations of its seats and carpet. The venue posted a timelapse video showing the work being done to its official YouTube channel. Check out the video below!

The 5th Avenue Theatre is one of America's leading musical theater companies. The theatre is a nonprofit company and the region's largest performing arts employer. Each year, the 5th reaches more than 75,000 young people through its nationally acclaimed education programs. Programs designed to develop new musicals ensure that the next generation of great musicals will be there to tell the stories that captivate tomorrow's audiences.

The theatre has hosted a variety of theatre productions and motion pictures since it opened in 1926. The building and land is owned by the University of Washington and was once part of the original campus. It is operated as a venue for nationally touring Broadway and original shows by the non-profit 5th Avenue Theatre Association. The theatre, located at 1308 Fifth Avenue in the historic Skinner Building, has been listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places since 1978.