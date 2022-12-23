Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards
Today's Matinee of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Cancelled at the Paramount Theatre

Today's Matinee of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Cancelled at the Paramount Theatre

All other performances of MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical will play as scheduled.

Dec. 23, 2022  

Due to unsafe winter weather conditions, today's (December 23rd ) 1pm matinee performance of Moulin Rouge! The Musical has been canceled. Ticket holders will receive an automatic refund at their point of purchase.

All other performances of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will play as scheduled.

To purchase tickets to another performance, visit www.stgpresents.org.

The cast is led by Chicago's own Courtney Reed as Satine and Conor Ryan as Christian, as well as Austin Durant as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, Gabe Martínez as Santiago and Libby Lloyd as Nini. Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer is the Satine Alternate. The cast also includes Nicci Claspell, Harper Miles, Andrés Quintero, Adrienne Balducci, Andrew Brewer, Jack Cahill-Lemme, Sam J. Cahn, Darius Crenshaw, Alexander Gil Cruz, Alexa De Barr, Tamrin Goldberg, Alexis Hasbrouck, Jordan Fife Hunt, Justin Keats, Tyler John Logan, Tanisha Moore, Brayden Newby, Kent Overshown, Amy Quanbeck, Adéa Michelle Sessoms, Jenn Stafford, Denzel Tsopnang, Travis Ward-Osborne, Sharrod Williams, Jennifer Wolfe and Ricardo A. Zayas.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in the Summer of 2019 and reopened in September 2021 following the shutdown of Broadway due to the pandemic.

"Spectacular! Euphoric! In Moulin Rouge! The Musical, life is beautiful," raves The New York Times. "Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a fabulous new musical. The high begins the instant you walk into the theatre," said the New York Post. Entertainment Weekly concludes that "it's easy to believe that Moulin Rouge! The Musical could run for 50 years."

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular ... Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music - from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie, and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 20 years ago.

Released by 20th Century Fox, Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge! premiered at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival. At the 74th Academy Awards, the film was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture, and won two.




BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Related Stories
Review: MOULIN ROUGE! at the Eccles Theater is a Euphoric Heart-Filled Extravaganza Photo
Review: MOULIN ROUGE! at the Eccles Theater is a Euphoric Heart-Filled Extravaganza
The national tour of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL at the Eccles Theater is not just “spectacular spectacular”--it is “spectacular” a million times over with dazzling scenic and lighting design that has to be seen to be believed, and even then it feels unbelievable. The entire production is a luscious extravaganza of visuals and music, thanks to the unparalleled artistic vision of Tony-winning director Alex Timbers and his collaborators. But it’s not just shiny veneer with no substance. Lying just under the surface is a pulsating heart of humanity, filled with love and pain and aspiration, driving the experience to euphoric heights.
Tickets to MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL at the Aronoff Center Now Available Photo
Tickets to MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL at the Aronoff Center Now Available
Individual tickets for Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the Aronoff Center are now on sale. The first North American tour will play in Cincinnati at the Aronoff Center. Performances begin May 17 and run through June 4.
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL National Tour is Coming to the Hobby Center in February 2023 Photo
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL National Tour is Coming to the Hobby Center in February 2023
Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center has announced tickets for the first North American tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10AM. Moulin Rouge! The Musical will play the Hobby Center February 22 – March 12, 2023.
VIDEO: MOULIN ROUGE! National Tour Performs El Tango de Roxanne Photo
VIDEO: MOULIN ROUGE! National Tour Performs 'El Tango de Roxanne'
Watch a video of Conor Ryan and the national tour cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical performing 'El Tango de Roxanne' on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The joining Ryan in the touring cast is Courtney Reed as Satine, Austin Durant as Harold Zidler, Gabe Martínez as Santiago, Libby Lloyd as Nini, and more.

More Hot Stories For You


Follow BroadwayWorld on Mastodon and Post!Follow BroadwayWorld on Mastodon and Post!
December 22, 2022

Looking for a Twitter alternative to get your theatre news? We've got you covered! BroadwayWorld is now on two new micro-blogging social media sites.
The Seattle Symphony Releases Live Performances Of Works By George Walker And William L. DawsonThe Seattle Symphony Releases Live Performances Of Works By George Walker And William L. Dawson
December 21, 2022

The Seattle Symphony releases powerful, live performances of works by two brilliant American composers, William L. Dawson and Pulitzer Prize winner George Walker, available worldwide on February 10, 2023.
Tacoma Arts Live Launches Small Business Incubator for Creative BusinessesTacoma Arts Live Launches Small Business Incubator for Creative Businesses
December 21, 2022

Tacoma Arts Live has announced the launch of a new initiative that will fuel small business development and bolster arts professionals in the South Sound. Accelerating Creative Enterprise (ACE) is a three-part program that will incubate and accelerate BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) and women-owned/led small businesses with creative and arts-focused entrepreneurs.
PO BOY TANGO Announced At Tacoma Little Theatre To Kick Off 2023PO BOY TANGO Announced At Tacoma Little Theatre To Kick Off 2023
December 20, 2022

For its first show of 2023, Tacoma Little Theatre presents Po Boy Tango, by Kenneth Lin. This celebration of the human spirit and the joy of cooking will be directed by David Hsieh.
By Popular Demand, Teatro ZinZanni Announces An Extension To Its Limited Engagement COMING HOMEBy Popular Demand, Teatro ZinZanni Announces An Extension To Its Limited Engagement COMING HOME
December 20, 2022

Due to high ticket demand, Teatro ZinZanni has announced an extension for its limited engagement run of the original production Coming Home, now playing at SODO Park. The show has been extended through March 12, 2023 with 13 additional performances, one of which is a matinee performance.
share