Ian Bell’s Brown Derby Series to Present TWILIGHT in Seattle

Ian Bell’s Brown Derby Series will present a staged reading of the screenplay for Twilight, adapted and directed by Ian Bell, for a four-night engagement at Theatre Off Jackson.

The production continues the long-running Brown Derby Series tradition of reimagining well-known film screenplays through what the company describes as “ridiculously staged readings,” using intentionally minimal sets, thrift-store props, and heightened theatrical absurdity.

About the Production

The staged reading offers a comedic reinterpretation of Twilight, centering on the story of a teenage newcomer who arrives in Forks, Washington, and becomes romantically entangled with a classmate harboring a supernatural secret. The Brown Derby Series’ adaptation reframes the screenplay through exaggerated performance, low-tech staging, and ensemble-driven comedy.

Cast and Creative Team

The production features performances by Scott Shoemaker, Dusty Warren, Freddy Molitch, Cory Nealy, Basil Harris, and Erin Stewart. The reading is adapted and directed by Ian Bell, with technical design by Ross Whippo.

Performance Schedule

Performances will take place over four nights, running Wednesday, February 4 through Saturday, February 7, 2026. Doors open at 7:00 p.m., with the performance beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Venue and Ticket Information

The production will be staged at Theatre Off Jackson, located at 409 7th Avenue South in Seattle. Tickets are priced at $30 for Wednesday performances and $35 for Thursday through Saturday. Seating is general admission, and audiences are encouraged to arrive early. All patrons must be 21 or older and present valid identification.

About the Brown Derby Series

Founded in 1999, Ian Bell’s Brown Derby Series has become a fixture of Seattle’s comedy and theater scene, presenting staged readings of popular film screenplays using deliberately low-budget theatrical tools. Over more than two decades, the series has collaborated with local actors to reinterpret cinematic stories through parody and inventive stagecraft.