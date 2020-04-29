The Seattle Symphony announces rebroadcasts and new online programming through May 10, including this week's concert rebroadcast of The Roots: Stravinsky The Rite of Spring led by Music Director Thomas Dausgaard, as well as additional installments of Meet the Instrument and Tiny Clips for Tiny Tots. Next week will also feature four days of special performances for Washington's yearly fundraising event GiveBIG to support local nonprofits and for the Symphony's annual Ten Grands concert that supports music education programs.

Esteemed for his creativity and innovative programming, Music Director Thomas Dausgaard's "Roots" programs explore folk and liturgical music's influence on orchestral works by a range of composers in a side-by-side presentation. This week, the Symphony shares a rebroadcast of Dausgaard leading the orchestra and Russian folk ensemble Juliana & PAVA in The Roots: Stravinsky The Rite of Spring. This rebroadcast will be prefaced by discussion and performances of traditional Russian folk music and dance, presented in Dausgaard's trademark Roots approach. Originally performed on November 21, 2019 at Benaroya Hall, The Seattle Times review stated, "The applause on Thursday evening was not only for the exemplary performance, but also for the extraordinary presentation that preceded it: a revelation of the folk melodies and motifs that Stravinsky incorporated into his groundbreaking work."

Audiences can join in for The Roots: Stravinsky The Rite of Spring on YouTube or Facebook during the three regular broadcast times on April 30, May 2 and 3: Thursday (7:30 p.m. PDT), Saturday (8 p.m. PDT) and Sunday (2 p.m. PDT).

The Seattle Symphony continues to bring weekly installments of education and family programming through Meet the Instrument and Tiny Clips for Tiny Tots. Meet the Instrument is hosted by a member of the orchestra who introduces their instrument to viewers through performing short excerpts. Each installment also includes an instrument-related craft activity. Tiny Clips for Tiny Tots, hosted by Seattle Symphony Horn John Turman, builds on each week's Meet the Instrument in a fun exploration of related instruments through solo excerpts and ensemble performance.

The educational content offers discovery and fun for the young and young at heart, in addition to serving as a resource for teachers and families with young children during this period of school closures. The Symphony offers four opportunities to view in the next two weeks. This week features rebroadcasts of the inaugural videos for each program - Meet the Instrument: Tuba with Seattle Symphony Principal Tuba John DiCesare and Tiny Clips for Tiny Tots: Brass. An all-new Meet the Instrument: Oboe with Seattle Symphony Principal Oboe Mary Lynch and Tiny Clips for Tiny Tots: The Oboes follow next week. Viewers can tune in for Meet the Instrument on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. PDT and Tiny Clips for Tiny Tots on Fridays at 11 a.m. PDT on YouTube or Facebook.

Next week's streaming lineup also includes four days of special fundraising broadcasts for Washington's annual GiveBIG event supporting local nonprofits and the Symphony's annual Ten Grands concert.

On May 5 and 6, to celebrate Washington's statewide GiveBIG fundraising event that encourages support for local nonprofits, the Seattle Symphony will share two original broadcasts featuring a collection of performances by musicians of the orchestra. Performances include solo excerpts and small ensemble pieces recorded by musicians from their own homes and select works for full orchestra from past performances. Inspired by the musicians' dedication to serving the community, all gifts to Seattle Symphony during GiveBIG will be matched up to $50,000 thanks to a generous matching challenge from Seattle philanthropist and longtime Symphony supporter Lenore Hanauer. In response to the unprecedented need in our community this year, GiveBIG has teamed up with the national #GivingTuesdayNow campaign to create an expanded, two-day giving event.

On May 9 and 10, the annual Ten Grands concert goes digital with back-to-back daily broadcasts featuring previously captured Ten Grands performances, as well as performances from guest pianists in their own homes. Now in its 13th year, the Ten Grands benefit concert will be made free to viewers around the world and seek support for the Symphony's music education programs. This year's genre-crossing performance is held in honor of Ten Grands co-founders Kathy Falhman Dewalt and Steve Dewalt. The broadcast features performances by travel writer and pianist Rick Steves, young artists, Seattle Symphony Board member Nader Kabbani and Ten Grands Seattle co-founder Kathy Falhman Dewalt. Over its 13-year history, Ten Grands has raised over $1 million to help fund music education.

The GiveBIG broadcasts air on May 5 and 6 at 7:30 p.m. PDT. Ten Grands airs on May 9 at 8 p.m. PDT and May 10 at 2 p.m. PDT. Audiences can tune in for the special broadcasts on YouTube or Facebook.

As announced in March, the Seattle Symphony continues to share free livestreams and rebroadcasts weekly until the orchestra can return to the Benaroya Hall stage, in hopes that these performances provide strength, comfort and joy. Audiences can look forward to a regular schedule of Seattle Symphony broadcasts each week. Programming updates will be shared at seattlesymphony.org/live. Those interested can also sign up to receive email notifications about upcoming Seattle Symphony rebroadcasts and livestreams.

Inspired by the orchestra's dedication to serving the community, more than 3,800 people have stepped forward with a donation since the closure of Benaroya Hall. These funds support the Seattle Symphony Future Fund, providing critical resources to ensure a bright future for symphonic music in our community. To learn more about how to support the Seattle Symphony or to make a donation, visit seattlesymphony.org/give. The Seattle Symphony looks forward to welcoming audiences back to Benaroya Hall again very soon and wishes everyone health and comfort in the coming weeks.





