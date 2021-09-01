September Activities at Seattle Center Offer Arts, Entertainment and Engagement

With cooling temperatures comes a return to fall seasons and activities at Seattle Center. September offers a range of arts, entertainment and educational opportunities across the grounds and online.

Seattle Center highlights Art at the Center as well this month and invites visitors to take a walk through the campus to discover nearly 50 exceptional pieces of outdoor art, from Olympic Iliad in Broad Street Green to Dreaming in Color along Kreielsheimer Promenade adjacent to Marion Oliver McCaw Hall. Also, see the listing below for Seattle Center Sculpture Walk. Explore the collection at http://www.seattlecenter.com/explore/arts/public-art.

Here is our list of things to do virtually (V) and in person (IP) at Seattle Center during September.

Seattle Center Festál Presents Music at the Mural (IP)-This new series, curated by the people who bring Seattle Center Festál to the community, highlights multi-cultural, multi-lingual, multi-rhythmic sounds. The Sunday noontime Mural Amphitheatre concerts feature the following this month: Kiki Valera y su Son Cubano, Sept. 5 and The Djeliyah Band featuring Kouyaté Arts, Sept. 12. Learn more at http://www.seattlecenter.com/musicatthemural.

Seattle Center Festál-The series, presented in partnership with local organizations, highlights ethnic and cultural communities in our region, with music, dance, spoken word, workshops, discussions and opportunities to learn about their traditions and histories: Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival (V); Sept. 12, Fiestas Patrias (V); Sept. 18 and Fitness Healthfair and Vaccination Event (IP), Sept. 19 at Sea Mar Community Center; and Italian Fest (IP), Sept. 25 and 26. Information and event links at http://www.seattlecenter.com/festal.

Seattle Center Sculpture Walk, in partnership with Seattle Office of Arts & Culture, features Seattle artists Fumi Amano on Fisher Pavilion Rooftop, Nate Clark in Founder's Court South, Jovita Mercado along International Fountain Walkway and Jacques Trautman in Fisher Pavilion and Artists at Play. Learn more at http://www.seattlecenter.com/events/event-calendar/seattle-center-sculpture-walk-2021-x30291.

Seattle Center Summer Fitness (IP)-It's not too late to join in Workout Wednesdays through Sept. 8, with Gentle Yoga at 11:30 a.m., Exhibition Hall Lawn, and Zumba® Class at 6:30 p.m., Fisher Pavilion Roof. All ages and abilities are welcomed. Classes are free of charge. Learn more at: www.seattlecenter.com/fitness.

Finale Concert for Welcome Back Seattle Weeks (IP) , 2 p.m.-sunset, Sept. 19, at Mural Amphitheatre. Live music starts at 4 p.m. with local hip-hop, soul, and R'n'B artists Sango, Fly Moon Royalty and Essam. The Vera Project hosts DIY art activities, 2 p.m.-4 p.m., including screen printing and button making. The Weeks support Seattle's vital music industry, bring people back downtown and offer an outdoor way to experience arts and culture amid the pandemic. Learn more about Welcome Back Weeks activities at https://www.seattle.gov/mayor/covid-19/downtown-recovery.

Academy of Interactive Entertainment presents an Interactive Experience Day (IP), Sept. 11. More at https://seattle.aie.edu/aie_event/interactive-experience-day.

AN/T Gallery hosts a special exhibit, Please Touch Hope Rising (IP), Sept. 2-24 at International Fountain Pavilion. Opening reception is 5 p.m.-9 p.m., Sept. 4. AN/T is also participating in a collaborative show with Cornish College in the Lobby of Cornish Play, Celebrating Theater with Second Acts (IP), with A/NT Gallery Members, Path with Art, and A Touch of Light (justice-involved artists), Sept. 20-Oct. 15. Learn more at https.www.ANTGallery.org.

Chihuly Garden and Glass (IP) celebrates our region's creative energy and inspiration through the artistic lens of glass artist Dale Chihuly. Exhibit hours are 9 a.m.- 6 p.m., Sunday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday - Saturday, Sept. 7-Sept. 30. Elevate Clean protocols are in effect. Information and tickets at https://ww.chihulygardenandglass.com.

Classical KING FM (V) continues its 10 a.m. Saturday broadcasts of past Seattle Opera productions in August at 98.1 on the FM dial with: Ariadne auf Naxos, Sept. 4; Faust, Sept. 11; Carmen, Sept. 18 and Hansel and Gretel, Sept. 25. Learn more at https://www.seattleopera.org/kingfm.

KCTS 9 invites the public to the release of the new Ken Burns' Muhammed Ali documentary, Ali's Legacy - Athletes, Activism & Art (V), 6:30 p.m., Sept. 23. KCTS explores the topic of athletes and activism through conversation, art, film clips and a boxing demo! Learn more and RSVP at https://www.cascadepublicmedia.org/events/202109.

KEXP presents Music Heals: Mental Health (V), 5 a.m.-7 p.m., Sept. 9, to acknowledge the struggles of mental health and emotional wellbeing and how music can really make a difference. KEXP will read listeners' stories and play their requests. Send them now to https://stories@kexp.org. More info and resources at https://kexp.org/musicheals.

Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) (IP) is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Mondays-Fridays; 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Advance ticket purchasing is encouraged. MoPOP's new Film Series, the Comeback features School of Rock (V), 6 p.m., Sept. 10. The series is all about lifting up the underdog, with cult films from all over the genre map that exemplify the uphill battle and eventual victory of the unlikely Comeback. Tickets and more at https://store.mopop.org/movies/school-of-rock

Pacific Northwest Ballet opens its 2021-2022 season with Rep 1-Singularly Cerrudo (IP and V), Sept. 24-26, at Marion Oliver McCaw Hall and online. The creative power of PNB's Resident Choreographer Alejandro Cerrudo is on full display in the moving tranquility of Silent Ghost, the spectacular teamwork in an excerpt from One Thousand Pieces and the unexpected twists and turns of Little mortal jump. Tickets and info at https://www.PNB.org/season/singularly-cerrudo.

Pacific Science Center continues to spark curiosity and inspire scientific learning for all ages. General public tickets are available for purchase for HOCKEY: Faster Than Ever (IP), a highly interactive exhibition exploring the science, history and culture of hockey, making its world premiere at Pacific Science Center, Oct. 18-Feb. 27, 2022. https://www.pacificsciencecenter.org/hockey.

Registration is now open for in-person fall classes at Pottery Northwest. The majority of PNW's offerings run 10 weeks, meeting once a week for three hours. They include a 25-pound bag of clay, glazes and firing, along with generous access to open studio time. Learn more and register at https://potterynorthwest.org/classes.

Seattle Children's Theatre offers a range of in-person fall classes for ages 3.5 to 18, Sept. 23-Nov. 13. Learn more and view the schedule of improv, drama, comedy, storytelling movement and musical theatre camera options at https://www.sct.org.

At Seattle Rep's next Masterclass Monday, 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m., Sept. 13, Kenawho? The Journey of an Artist (V), Kenajuan Bentley will give participants an honest and vulnerable look into his artistic career spanning from 1981 to the present. The masterclass is free with registration. Join the Rep for the monthly play reading group, Kiroys Club, this month in a reading and discussion of Pure Native by Vickie Ramirez, 11 a.m., Sept. 18. The Rep invites those in grades 9-12 to their Collective Playwriting program, 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 21-Dec. 16. High school students work together to create an original play, learning all of the required skills from developing an idea to directing and casting. Learn more and register for these programs at https://www.seattlerep.org.

SIFF Cinema presents kicks off its new year with DocFest (IP and V), Sept. 30-Oct. 7 , which moves from the thought provoking to the tenacious, with stops at tearful and tense. Celebrate the reopening of SIFF Cinemas with this inaugural documentary film festival, happening both in-person at SIFF Cinema Egyptian and virtually. Passes on sale now. Learn more at https://www.siff.net/docfest. Also, check out the current lineup and learn more at https://www.siff.net/siff-cinema.

Space Needle (IP) is open 9 a.m.-11 p.m., through Sept. 5 and 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturdays 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday, Monday and Thursday; and 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 6-30. Elevating Clean protocols remain in place including mask requirements. Information and advance tickets at https://www.spaceneedle.com.

The Vera Project returns to in-person events this month with six shows offered Sept. 4-27: MC Lars, Mega Ran, MC Frontalot, Schaffer The Darklord, Sept. 4; Tinder Live! w/ Lane Moore, Sept. 7; Regional Justice Center, Sept. 10; Mo Troper & Dogbreth, Sept. 12; Christian French, Sept. 14; Destroy Boys, Sept. 20; Cheekface, Sept. 22; Lightening Bolt, Sept. 25 and Justus Proffit on Sept. 27. Learn more at https://theveraproject.org/vera-events.

While in-person are returning to venues across the grounds, many require attendee health measures such as masking, currently a state mandate, and proof of vaccination. So, be sure to check the presenter's website or call before you go for current health and safety measures. To learn more about virtual and in-person activities at Seattle Center this month and beyond, visit www.seattlecenter.com or call 206 684-7200.