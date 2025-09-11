Seattle Theatre Group Announces 2025–26 Silent Movie Mondays Series at The Paramount Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Seattle Theatre Group (STG) has announced the 2025–26 lineup for its popular Silent Movie Mondays series at The Paramount Theatre. Four landmark films from the silent era will return to the big screen with live accompaniment on the historic Mighty Wurlitzer organ: Battleship Potemkin (1925), Lady Windermere’s Fan (1925), Faust (1926), and The General (1926).

The annual series honors both the legacy of early 20th-century cinema and the Paramount Theatre itself, which opened in 1928. Each screening is presented with live organ performance and followed by CineClub, a post-show discussion led by film scholars and professionals.

2025–26 Silent Movie Mondays Lineup

Battleship Potemkin (1925)

Monday, October 27, 2025 – 7:00 p.m.

Music by Tedde Gibson

Sergei Eisenstein’s revolutionary masterpiece, featuring the iconic Odessa Steps sequence, returns to the screen with live organ accompaniment.

Lady Windermere’s Fan (1925)

Monday, January 26, 2026 – 7:00 p.m.

Music by Donna Parker

Ernst Lubitsch’s elegant adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s comedy of manners combines wit, scandal, and social satire.

Faust (1926)

Monday, April 27, 2026 – 7:00 p.m.

Music by Christian Elliott

F.W. Murnau’s German Expressionist classic tells the epic tale of temptation and redemption in a landmark of silent-era cinema.

The General (1926)

Monday, July 27, 2026 – 7:00 p.m.

Music by Tyler Pattison with Foley sound by Paul Hansen

Buster Keaton’s Civil War–era action comedy, famed for its daring stunts and impeccable timing, closes the season.

Tickets are general admission and on sale now through the Paramount Theatre Box Office at 911 Pine Street in downtown Seattle or online at stgpresents.org.

Audiences are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the theater’s historic atmosphere and the sight of the Mighty Wurlitzer, one of only three original organs still housed in its original venue.

