 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Seattle Theatre Group Announces 2025–26 Silent Movie Mondays Series at The Paramount Theatre

The series features Battleship Potemkin, Lady Windermere’s Fan, Faust, and The General, all celebrating their centennials.

By: Sep. 11, 2025
Seattle Theatre Group Announces 2025–26 Silent Movie Mondays Series at The Paramount Theatre Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Seattle Theatre Group (STG) has announced the 2025–26 lineup for its popular Silent Movie Mondays series at The Paramount Theatre. Four landmark films from the silent era will return to the big screen with live accompaniment on the historic Mighty Wurlitzer organ: Battleship Potemkin (1925), Lady Windermere’s Fan (1925), Faust (1926), and The General (1926).

The annual series honors both the legacy of early 20th-century cinema and the Paramount Theatre itself, which opened in 1928. Each screening is presented with live organ performance and followed by CineClub, a post-show discussion led by film scholars and professionals.

2025–26 Silent Movie Mondays Lineup

Battleship Potemkin (1925)
Monday, October 27, 2025 – 7:00 p.m.
Music by Tedde Gibson
Sergei Eisenstein’s revolutionary masterpiece, featuring the iconic Odessa Steps sequence, returns to the screen with live organ accompaniment.

Lady Windermere’s Fan (1925)
Monday, January 26, 2026 – 7:00 p.m.
Music by Donna Parker
Ernst Lubitsch’s elegant adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s comedy of manners combines wit, scandal, and social satire.

Faust (1926)
Monday, April 27, 2026 – 7:00 p.m.
Music by Christian Elliott
F.W. Murnau’s German Expressionist classic tells the epic tale of temptation and redemption in a landmark of silent-era cinema.

The General (1926)
Monday, July 27, 2026 – 7:00 p.m.
Music by Tyler Pattison with Foley sound by Paul Hansen
Buster Keaton’s Civil War–era action comedy, famed for its daring stunts and impeccable timing, closes the season.

Tickets are general admission and on sale now through the Paramount Theatre Box Office at 911 Pine Street in downtown Seattle or online at stgpresents.org.

Audiences are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the theater’s historic atmosphere and the sight of the Mighty Wurlitzer, one of only three original organs still housed in its original venue.




SPONSORED BY SEATTLE REP

Seattle Rep Season
The Play That Goes Wrong Fancy Dancer Come From Away Heartsellers Here There Are Blueberries Mary Jane Appropriate



Don't Miss a Seattle News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
24 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
Mamma Mia!
37 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Call Me Izzy
41 ratings

Call Me Izzy
Dead Outlaw
88 ratings

Dead Outlaw

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos