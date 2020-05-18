Burien Actors Theatre Takes Their 2020 Season Online

Burien Actors Theatre's 2020 season consists of five plays read over nine weeks. These five plays are the Artistic Director's choice, with only limited oversight. That means they will be different than what you can find anywhere else on social media or streaming.

Two of the plays have been on BAT's stage, and three have not. Even if you saw the play on stage, a reading is a very different experience.

It is a chance to see a live reading and almost-live theater. (The readings will not be recorded. You must see them live, in real-time, or not at all.) It is also a chance to experience something unique in these twisted times.

See the remainder of BAT's 2020 Shelter-in-place season below (all times are Pacific Daylight Time)

ZOMBIE

May 30th at 8pm and May 31st at 2pm

Have you read Joyce Carrol Oats? ZOMBIE is an adaptation of her novella of the same name, and it is that dark. It is a terrifying drama written by Bill Connington and adapted from the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, a psychopath pedophile kidnaps boys and tries unsuccessfully to turn them into zombies with an ice pick. It is the thing of nightmares but does what theater does the best; it takes you to place you would otherwise never go. An intense one-act, Zombie, won the 2008 FringeNYC Overall Excellence Award for Outstanding Solo Show.

HINDLE WAKES

June 13th at 8pm and June 14th at 2pm

HINDLE WAKES by Stanley Houghton, was written in 1912. It is an interesting look at social mores 108 years ago. The center of the play is an unmarried young couple, a mill worker and the son of the mill owner, who take off for a weekend of fun. Despite their best efforts, their parents find out. What follows is much of what you expect. Reputations are soiled; marriage is on the horizon. It is look back at where male-female relationships were a hundred years ago. I am sure Hindle Wakes caused quite a scandal in 1912. Nevertheless, the play was reprinted eight times. But what makes this show shine is Fanny, the young woman. She was a woman ahead of her time. It leaves the question, in 100 years, the relationships between men and women have changed, but have they really?

THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON

June 27th at 8pm and June 28th at 2pm

THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON by Laurel Ollstein is based on a little-known true story of Jerrie Cobb (1931-2019). This riveting play follows a tongue-tied child as she becomes a world record-holding female aviator who dreamt of flying among the stars. At the height of the Space Race, Cobb and her female peers in the Mercury 13 program trained to become astronauts, ready to join their male counterparts in space and change history, but they never got the chance.

This story will raise your spirits to new heights.

Click HERE to donate and receive a Zoom link to the performance.

