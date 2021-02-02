Seattle Rep Presents GHOSTS Featuring Commentary by Uma Thurman, David Strathairn and Paul Walsh

The first installment of Seattle Rep's new behind-the-scenes program Plays in Process got underway last week, featuring the new play Fannie from local, award-winning playwright Cheryl L. West. On its heels is the second installment premiering February 25, featuring another new work on the horizon for Seattle Rep - a fresh and relevant new translation of one of Henrik Ibsen's most vivid and controversial masterpieces, Ghosts. This presentation will be directed by Carey Perloff (A Thousand Splendid Suns), and feature commentary from acclaimed actors Uma Thurman (Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee; Kill Bill) and David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck), as well as one of the foremost Ibsen translators of our time, Paul Walsh (John Gabriel Borkman). Single tickets are on sale now at SeattleRep.org.

Ghosts follows a mother caught between duty and desire and begs the question: how far should she go to protect her family? In Ibsen fashion, the play itself is a contemplative commentary on 19th-century morality that has been translated for the American contemporary theater. Of the play and its title's meaning, translator Paul Walsh said in a 2019 interview with Williamstown Theater Festival,, "It means, that which goes again; that which returns. The ghosts of our past, all those things that we thought we had done away with-racism, sexism, homophobia-they all are returning now, and it's so relevant. That's how ghosts operate within this play and within our lives."

This new translation and subsequent production of Ghosts premiered at the Williamstown Theater Festival in 2019. As development continues, Seattle Rep audiences have the opportunity through this Plays in Process presentation to capture a rare glimpse into the creative process of adapting and refining this vibrant story.

The Plays in Process four-part series pass is now available to purchase at the suggested price of $60. A single ticket to the Ghosts presentation is also available now for the suggested price of $20. Other individual event tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks. Reservations are required for these events and pay what you choose options are available. Purchase your pass today at SeattleRep.org.