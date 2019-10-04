Seattle Is Birthplace For Momentia Movement

The Momentia Movement has now garnered national attention and regional cities from Edmonds to Olympia are quickly replicating Seattle's dementia-friendly programs in their own communities. At present, dozens of free/low cost artistic and social activities are planned in Seattle (and its environs) each month. Below is a sampling of press-friendly October events. Contact Jennifer Rice to arrange a visit or schedule an interview with select Momentia Movement founders, participants and program organizers:

The grassroots Momentia Movement was born in Seattle in 2013 as local organizations championed a new way to support people (and their caregivers) living with memory loss. Momentia Movement programs address issues of isolation while empowering individuals with memory loss to remain active and connected to their community. The programs support relationships and experiences to be enjoyed in the present moment without relying on memory. Momentia program offerings in the Seattle-area have grown exponentially over the past decade because Momentia Movement founders and participants understand, first-hand, the life-altering benefits artistic and social activities bring.

With more than 5.8 million Americans living with Alzheimer's right now, and a projected increase to nearly 14 million by 2050, *source:alzheimer's assoc the need for Momentia programs like these will continue to grow.

Oct 16 & 23:

Dementia Friendly Ceramics - 10-11am

Greenwood Community Center

Basic ceramics class with a focus on hand techniques

Oct 14, 16, 21, 23:

Memory Loss Zoo Walk - 9:30 - 11am

Woodland Park Zoo

Explore animal exhibits, socialize and enjoy coffee at the zoo café

Oct 15 & 22

Watercolor Arts in the Park 10-12 or 1:30 - 3:30

Japanese Garden - Lake Washington Blvd

Paint and enjoy the outdoors.

Hosted by Elderwise, Seattle Parks & Recreation

Nov 1

Dia de los Muertos/Day of the Dead: Memory Friendly Celebration 10am - 2pm

Lake City Senior Center

12531 28th Ave NE

Honor Mexican traditions & remembering family members & loved ones who have passed. Art activity workshops, Mexican pastries, music and dancing





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You