Seattle Center Offers Virtual Exploration, Education And Entertainment This Month

As we edge ever closer to a return to in-person events at Seattle Center, June offers a vast variety of online options. They include cultural festivals, classical music and dance, varied cinema and theater, virtual classes and workshops and more. Learn more about these and other activities at seattlecenter.com/events/virtual-events/arts-at-home.

Seattle Center Festál-Virtual Festál continues with Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival, 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m., Saturday, June 5 and 1 p.m.-2:45 p.m., Sunday, June 6 at www.festalpagdiriwang.com observes Philippine independence from colonial rule and the strength of Filipino identity and imagination through song, dance, music, the spoken word, martial arts and a virtual art exhibit. Seattle Iranian Festival, Saturday, June 26, deepens community and understanding of the rich Iranian culture through poetry, music, traditional and modern dance and more. Seattlecenter.com/festal.

A/NT Gallery-This cooperative serves local artists with an imaginative and highly collaborative mix of exhibits and activities, including an interactive digital exhibit featuring works by its members: www.antgallery.org.

Book-It Repertory Theatre-This season, Book-It has gone all-audio to play with the form and structure of book adaptations in five "mainstage" dramas. Single tickets are on sale for Childfinder, The Canterville, Ghost Mañanaland, The Effluent Engine and The Mandala of Sherlock Holmes. Learn more at book-it.org.

Cascade Public Media-KCTS 9 / Community event, Hemingway: Misogynistic or Misunderstood? 11 a.m., June 8. This discussion about Ernest Hemingway looks at his relationships and writing through the female gaze. Register and learn more at www.cascadepublicmedia.org/events/202106.

Climate Pledge Arena-Virtual Job Fair for Climate Pledge Arena, 5:30 p.m., June 24. Learn more at climatepledgearena.com/contact/jobs.

Classical KING FM & Seattle Opera-KING FM airs past Seattle Opera productions, 10 a.m., Saturdays in June. Broadcasts include The Elixir of Love, June 5; Of Mice and Men, June 12; Charlie Parker's Yardbird, June 19. Learn more at: seattleopera.org/kingfm.

Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP)-MoPOP's So Bad, It's Good movie series features Catwoman, 6 p.m., June 12, played by Halle Berry, as she explores the relationship with her love interest Tom (Benjamin Brat). In the horror genre, check out the It's Coming from inside the House series, showing Candman, 7 p.m., June 18. Mopop.org.

Pacific Northwest Ballet -PNB REP 6 streams June 10-14. It features two world premiere, Curious Kingdom, music by Maurice Ravel, Erik Satie and songs performed by Edith Piaf; choreography by Christopher Wheeldon; and Untitled with music by Oliver Davis and Choreography: Edwaard Liang. PACOPEPEPLUTO, music: Songs by various composers, sung by Dean Martin and Joe Scalissi and choreography: Alejandro Cerrudo. Bonus content for season subscribers and Digital Performance Plus ticketholders include an archival release of Edwaard Liang's Distant Cries. More at www.pnb.org/season/rep6.

Seattle Children's Theatre-Registration is almost complete for Virtual Summer at SCT, June 15- Aug. 21, offering story drama, acting, musical theatre, physical comedy, improv and more. Class finder tools and scholarships make participation easy. More on classes, individualized experiences, scholarships at more at SCT.org.

Seattle Opera-The View from the Pit: Maestros on Race and Gender in Opera, 12 noon, June 3 via zoom (free and RSVP recommended). In opera and classical music, the conductor plays a crucial role artistically, creatively and administratively. He/she also possesses a unique vantage point on opera's unfolding conversations surrounding race, gender, and intersectionality in the 21st century. Join Maestros Alondra de la Parra, Kazem Abdullah, Judith Yan, and Viswa Subbaraman for a community conversation. Streaming Tosca, starting at 7 p.m., June 25 (for three days). Tickets at: secure.seattleopera.org/streaming/tosca.

Seattle Rep-Plays in Process: Lydia and the Troll, 7:30 p.m., June 3. Artistic Director Braden Abraham, Justin Huertas (book, music and lyrics), Ameenah Kaplan (director/co-creator), and more incredible artists as they share key elements, interviews, and exclusive excerpts from Huertas's world premiere musical: www.seattlerep.org/audience-programs/newplay/plays-in-process/lydia-and-the-troll. (Re)Imagine Arts Criticism, 5 p.m., June 10, considers the huge shift in arts criticism in recent years with the rise of online journalism and social media as well as budget cuts affecting arts-focused staff at media outlets. New models must build a pipeline for BIPOC journalists, fund careers in the field, engage audiences more deeply and create pathways for cross-disciplinary conversations about artists' work. Presented in collaboration with HowlRound Theatre Commons Register at: www.seattlerep.org/audience-programs/upcoming-events/reimagine-theater/reimagine-arts-criticism. Kilroys Club, 11 a.m., June 12, the Rep's monthly play reading group, looks at FLEXby Candrice Jones, set in 1997, when Cynthia Cooper ruled the WNBA. She and her four teammates make a pact to stick together come hell or high water. However, the realities of living life in rural Arkansas may tear them apart. Register at: https://www.seattlerep.org/audience-programs/upcoming-events/kilroys-club. Artivism: Doing the Work is on the table at the Rep's Masterclass Mondays, 5 p.m., June 14. It will discuss the meeting of Artistry and Activism using the experience of teaching artist Christin Byrdsong's experience as a performer who is black and queer, combining that with his work as a social activist and diversity consultant. Registration required at https://www.seattlerep.org/audience-programs/upcoming-events/masterclass-mondays. Plays in Process: A Ritchie Valens Musical, 7:30 p. m., June 24, exploring the creation of this musical, which imagines a world where the plane landed without incident and Valens' skyrocketing career would have continued unabated. www.seattlerep.org/audience-programs/newplay/plays-in-process/a-ritchie-valens-musical

Seattle Shakespeare Company-join our region's pre-eminent Shakespeare theater group for Romeo y Julieta, through June 6. This bilingual English/ Spanish production of Shakespeare's classic love story, which celebrates Latinidad and queer culture, is a brand-new way to experience this play in a view on-demand video production. seashak.es/romeoyjulieta2021.

SIFF-June offerings include Reel Black: Black Love, 6:30 p.m., June 8. Instructor Faridah Gbadamosi in examining the different portrayals of Black love in film, both in the mainstream and in independent films. Virtual Classes Live: What The Femme: Breaking Free from Patriarchal Oppression, 6:30 p.m., June 22. Horror fanatic Amie Simon dissects the ways in which Thomasin (The Witch) and Dani's (Midsommar) journeys diverge yet reach a similar point of climactic transformation and freedom. Virtual SIFF Cinema: Watch new films on demand, including the SIFF 2021 Best Film award winner-There Is No Evil. Plus, explore historical and contemporary culturally relevant issues through the art of film with NEW On Demand Film Appreciation Classes. Films on Demand: There Is No Evil, Moby Doc, Marighella, About Endlessness, Super Frenchie, A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence, Us Kids, Rockfield: The Studio on the Farm and When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit. On Demand Classes: Cinema DNA: Parasite, Don Guillermo: Del Toro and his Ibero-American Influences, The Hunt for Dr. Lecter.

Cinema DNA: Get Out and the Black Perspective, Reel Black: Afrofuturism and What The Femme: Costuming the Final Frontier. Learn more, register and buy tickets at SIFF.net.