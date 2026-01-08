 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: NOIR Opens Can Can’s 2026 Season

Production launches the winter lineup at the cabaret venue.

By: Jan. 08, 2026

Can Can will open its 2026 season with NOIR, a new production now playing on the venue’s center stage. See photos of the show.

The show blends choreography, original music, and visual design to create a theatrical world influenced by classic film noir aesthetics, drawing inspiration from filmmakers such as Fritz Lang and Orson Welles. The production incorporates elements of shadow, movement, and atmosphere to explore themes of desire, danger, and suspense.

Audience members may also choose to complement the performance with Can Can’s in-house food and beverage offerings, which are curated to align with the tone and style of the production.

NOIR marks the first show of Can Can’s 2026 season and continues the venue’s focus on immersive, music-driven performance.

Photo Credit: Nate Watters

Photos: NOIR Opens Can Can’s 2026 Season Image
NOIR 2026

Photos: NOIR Opens Can Can’s 2026 Season Image
NOIR 2026

Photos: NOIR Opens Can Can’s 2026 Season Image
NOIR 2026

Photos: NOIR Opens Can Can’s 2026 Season Image
NOIR 2026

Photos: NOIR Opens Can Can’s 2026 Season Image
NOIR 2026

Photos: NOIR Opens Can Can’s 2026 Season Image
NOIR 2026


Need more Seattle Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos