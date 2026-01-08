Photos: NOIR Opens Can Can’s 2026 Season

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Can Can will open its 2026 season with NOIR, a new production now playing on the venue’s center stage. See photos of the show.

The show blends choreography, original music, and visual design to create a theatrical world influenced by classic film noir aesthetics, drawing inspiration from filmmakers such as Fritz Lang and Orson Welles. The production incorporates elements of shadow, movement, and atmosphere to explore themes of desire, danger, and suspense.

Audience members may also choose to complement the performance with Can Can’s in-house food and beverage offerings, which are curated to align with the tone and style of the production.

NOIR marks the first show of Can Can’s 2026 season and continues the venue’s focus on immersive, music-driven performance.

Photo Credit: Nate Watters



NOIR 2026

