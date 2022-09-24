Seattle Center Festál to Host Italian Festival This Weekend

Seattle Center Festál will continue with The Italian Festival Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall and Fisher Pavilion. The festival is family oriented, free and open to the public.

The Italian Festival offers a variety of activities over the course of the weekend. From the Grape Stomp, car show, bocce tournament and Italian dog breeds show to musical performances and face painting, the Italian Festival has something for everyone.

About Festa Italiana Seattle

Festa Italiana is an all-volunteer community organization that produces an annual series of events the last week of September, culminating in a free Italian Festival. Since 1988, the festival has celebrated the cultural roots of Italians and Italian-Americans in the Pacific Northwest by promoting the arts, the food and the culture that are uniquely Italian.

More information on the festival is available at seattlecenter.com and festaseattle.com.

About Seattle Center Festál

Seattle Center Festál cultivates a deeper understanding of the cultures and ethnic diversity that contribute to the rich vibrancy of the Pacific Northwest. This unique series links together 24 free festivals presented on weekends from February to November, each with its own cultural focus, identity, and range of engaging activities. 2022 commemorates the 25th Anniversary of Festál, ushering in a new era of hybrid programs during this return to in-person events. Seattle Center Festál is where the world will gather to celebrate the people, the places, the stories, the traditions, and the next 25 years of innovation. Seattle Center Festál is produced in partnership with 24 different community groups and supported by 4Culture, City of Seattle, and Seattle Center Foundation. Festál is also part of the ArtsFund Cultural Partners Network.

About Seattle Center

Seattle Center is celebrating 60 years with all that is "New, Now, and Next" as Seattle's hub for arts, sports, community events, and cultural festivals. Originally built for the 1962 Seattle World's Fair, the dynamic 74-acre campus has transformed over the years to respond to, reflect, and represent the region's ever-broadening community. Seattle Center and its iconic International Fountain are often referred to as the "Heart of Seattle," serving as a treasured community gathering place where the local, regional, national, and international visitors come together every day. Today more than 30 cultural, educational, sports and entertainment organizations reside on the grounds, along with a diverse variety of public programs and thousands of events attracting more than 12 million visitors each year. At Seattle Center, part of Uptown Arts & Cultural District and home to Climate Pledge Arena, our purpose is to create exceptional events, experiences, and environments that delight and inspire the human spirit to build stronger communities. Activities at the Center generate $1.864 billion in business activity and $631 million in labor income.